The Ideal Compact Family House

Building a house from scratch offers a fantastic opportunity for those wishing for a place tailored towards their future. However, finding the right professionals who understand you and your needs is an important aspect of the process and shouldn't be a rushed decision.
Luckily for the couple involved in this project, they were forwarded the name of the renown architecture and building firm, Lukasz Lewandowski, who did an incredible job in realising the dreams of their client.
The couple's new home provides a perfect outlet for their passions for entertaining, cooking and socialising with their friends. See for yourself by scrolling down!
Moving to the suburbs when you’re ready to start a family is a thing that many of us consider doing in our lifetime. The thrill of finding the perfect plot in an ideal location is the stuff of dreams.
Once the couple had found their ideal spot, the decisions about the build's style and size had to be made. Now the couple weren't exactly penniless, but they naturally needed to be smart with their money if they wanted to get the most out of their future home.
After consulting with their architect, it was decided that the future home would be modest in terms of size, but the new build would pack a real punch in terms of style and features.
The main building creates a visually appealing addition to this quiet street with the arrangement of different materials and dramatic volumes being made consistent by their colour. White, black and light charcoal keep this minimalist structure looking uniformed and strikingly trendy.
An expansive double garage was an essential part of the design since the family required security for their cars and for the items stored within.
The closed-off portion of the front façade peels away to reveal an open and transparent face at the rear of the home. The rear design allows for an open setting that encourages the use of the timber decking that is connected directly to the interiors by glass doors.
Built as a large footprint, the decking has become a valued part of this home and often plays host to the extended family and guests when the come by. It's easy to picture chairs and tables dragged out onto the deck as soon as the sun appears.
The back garden and decking looks much bigger than it actually is, but it’s all about efficiency of space. There is no such thing as wasted space in this home, with every inch used as effectively as possible.
Although the home and its adjacent back garden are carefully planned, there's a type of informality about the build that suits family life. The glass doors can be opened up to their full extent to allow the little ones to run wild between indoor and outdoor spaces.
A popular trend we've noticed on homify is the inclusion of a standalone bathtub inside the bedroom. Though an acquired taste, placing a tub in your bedroom can bring a whole new dynamic to the room that was traditionally used solely for sleeping. You can see the benefits of having a bathtub in the bedroom in the corresponding photo.
We're sorry to say, but it's time for us to leave this home.