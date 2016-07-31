The Ideal Compact Family House

Building a house from scratch offers a fantastic opportunity for those wishing for a place tailored towards their future. However, finding the right professionals who understand you and your needs is an important aspect of the process and shouldn't be a rushed decision.

Luckily for the couple involved in this project, they were forwarded the name of the renown architecture and building firm, Lukasz Lewandowski, who did an incredible job in realising the dreams of their client.

The couple's new home provides a perfect outlet for their passions for entertaining, cooking and socialising with their friends. See for yourself by scrolling down!