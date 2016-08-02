Grotty Garden Terrace Shines Again!

A stunning patio can really transform a garden and complete a home's design, and today's project was in dire need of an update. This fabulous courtyard setting used to look drab and unloved but the overhaul it was given turned it into a little slice of outdoor heaven, complete with a mezzanine terrace.

If you've been thinking about updating your outside space, we know this will give you inspiration like nothing else, so let's take a look!