Grotty Garden Terrace Shines Again!

A stunning patio can really transform a garden and complete a home's design, and today's project was in dire need of an update. This fabulous courtyard setting used to look drab and unloved but the overhaul it was given turned it into a little slice of outdoor heaven, complete with a mezzanine terrace.
If you've been thinking about updating your outside space, we know this will give you inspiration like nothing else, so let's take a look!
Can't you just feel the potential for something beautiful and amazing? We can, so it seems like such a shame that this charming courtyard was ever left to get into such a sorry state.
Also, despite being a courtyard, there is a wealth of space to benefit from, if only it could be put to better use. Let's see what the landscapers came up with!
This is now such a dreamy outdoor area! Everything looks amazing, from the perfectly finished decking to a sociable barbecue, and let's take a second to fully drink in that mezzanine level.
Offering lofty relaxation, not to mention useful storage underneath, we can hardly believe this spot ever looked anything other than amazing. That log store is also a stroke of genius, as it's not only functional but really adds to the aesthetic!
Just peek past the main event and you can see that this garden now stretches through, beyond the mezzanine terrace, to offer some quiet sunbathing.
The decking path looks both modern and traditional and has turned this urban style courtyard into a real outdoor paradise.
With such a neat path in place it makes sense that the borders have been landscaped wonderfully too. After all, you can't have tatty old pots and planters in a chic courtyard set up.
The easy to manage blooms and trees add a maturity that many newly upgraded gardens lack and you can now picture wonderful parties happening here!
