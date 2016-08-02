Home Interiors with natural elements.

Loft conversions are fantastic and help to open up a wealth of space that previously just couldn't be used. However, we do think some of them run the risk of ruining the exterior aesthetic of pretty homes.
Today's project is fantastic as it's not only subtle from the outside, but looks stupendously luxurious and high end on the inside. Clearly not only the product of great home design, but also a talented team of builders as well.
Let's sneak upstairs for a closer look…
Blink and you could easily miss that a new loft conversion has been completed inside this home, and we just love that subtlety. The only telltale sign is a multitude of Velux windows, and even they blend into the roof, drawing little-to-no attention to themselves.
Keeping the original aesthetics of this property in tact while radically transforming the inside is a sign of great design and spot on craftsmanship!
Swing around to the rear of the property and you realise there's been extensive building work carried out, but we still don't think that it looks too much. In fact, this charming dormer blends in perfectly with the roof and, thanks to a glass safety rail, doesn't have any boastful or outlandish styling.
All you can see is that there is a loft conversion and when they can look this understated, you'd be mad not to consider one yourself.
Well, this isn't how hallways up to loft conversions normally look! With a long skylight, the space is literally drenched in natural light and brightens up the stairs no end.
We think you can also get a good idea of how beautifully decorated the new room will be, from the luxe grey carpet and gleaming white walls. We're prepared for something very special, are you?
Just, wow! Grey crushed velvet, deep pile carpet and an influx of windows make this new master bedroom an absolutely heavenly spot.
The mix of grey and white keeps this room fresh, cool and effortlessly chic and those mirrored wardrobe doors help make the space feel enormous!
It might be known as the smallest room in the house, but this en suite bathroom certainly isn't lacking in exquisite finishing touches.
Finished in wonderful neutrals, to work with the rest of the conversion, it screams of elegance. What a joy to have a private bathroom away from the rest of the household!
For more conversion inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Ace Wimbledon Loft Conversion.