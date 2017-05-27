10 pictures of glass shelves perfect for any room

Corners are notoriously difficult to utilise as a space and everything about them can be troublesome unless a solution to maximise their use can be found. One simple solution: corner shelves. These are the perfect option for extra storage in any room where a corner has been left unused. Why let space languish when you can fill it with books or bathroom essentials?

Glass corner shelves are perfect for living rooms, bathrooms and bedrooms. As a material glass is a great option because their transparency helps make dark corners seem lighter and their invisibility adds to the overall sense of space too, thus maximising their impact.

Have a look at these ten lovely examples and tell us what you think!