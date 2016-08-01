The Family House of the Future

Your first home is always symbolic. Though it may take a number of years of renting different places, saving every spare penny and searching endlessly in real estate magazines to make it happen, it's definitely worth all the hardship in the end.
In this Ideabook a couple have built their dream home with special thanks to the professional team of architects, interior designers and building consultants at ONE!CONTACT. Every aspect of the build was tailor-made for the couple, featuring trendy décor, modern inclusions and sustainable features.
The architecture and interior design of this new build is inspired by minimalism, as we see the building maintains an honest design that resonates with this unique style.
We adore the architecture on display, but what makes this house special is the way it's been designed in relation to its garden. Spring breakfasts, lunches and dinners can all be relished outside on the raised timber platform that links to the main building. Special events can continue long into the evening thanks to the outdoor lighting that illuminates the space brilliantly.
Bringing drinks and nibbles in and out is made so easy due to the sliding doors that can be left open if desired. By looking through the glass doors, we can begin to make out the modernity that's on offer inside…
Now we've entered we gain a greater understanding into the design from ONE!CONTACT. Our eyes are immediately drawn towards the ultra-modern fireplace that's accommodated inside one of the internal walls. The flickering of hot flames can be observed from many perspectives thanks to the transparent glass.
The whitewashed scheme makes for an impressive spectacle as we notice how the endless white helps to highlight the different forms and volumes of the internal architecture.
In a home filled with incredible design, it's within a transitional space that the interior designers have raised the bar.
The staircase, built in its entirety from wood, transcends the home to a whole new level. The design takes on a sculptural and artisanal quality and has a commanding presence in the room.
In a natural contrast with the whitewashed walls, the beautiful timber chosen for the staircase makes for a perfect choice in this context.
Before we head up the steps and discover what's on the upper level, we gain a glimpse of what looks like a kitchen from the future. Seamlessly integrated into the walls and white scheme are the beautiful kitchen cabinets, which play host to the finest in kitchenware.
Looking above the cooking space, we are impressed by how the extractor unit has been installed to look almost like a décor feature. Also check out the diverse arrangement of lights that can be found lining the roof and between gaps in the cabinets and work surfaces.
Featured in this photo is one of the two bathrooms that serve those living in this beautiful home. This smaller bathroom accommodates an elegant arrangement of finishes that provide this space with classy and luxurious appeal.
Asserting itself into the spotlight is the contemporary sink unit, which has been surrounded by stone tiles for a subtle contrast. Notice how the many windows found here make this bathroom feel open, airy and tangibly light.
Our favourite room found inside this home is the main bathroom. The space boasts well-integrated, state-of-the-art installations and all the necessities a family could possibly require.
The use of timber, in both light and darker tones, creates a textured and tactile visual that only wood can pull off. We simply love the design of this cabinet unit, which has been installed above the tiled floor to achieve the appearance of weightlessness.
