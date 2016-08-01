The Family House of the Future

Your first home is always symbolic. Though it may take a number of years of renting different places, saving every spare penny and searching endlessly in real estate magazines to make it happen, it's definitely worth all the hardship in the end.

In this Ideabook a couple have built their dream home with special thanks to the professional team of architects, interior designers and building consultants at ONE!CONTACT. Every aspect of the build was tailor-made for the couple, featuring trendy décor, modern inclusions and sustainable features.

Scroll down to see the project in full!