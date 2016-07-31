Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Cheap and Easy Terrace Boosters to Small Home Decorating Disasters

Rob Fox—homify Rob Fox—homify
Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Sunday mornings are a time for reflection. For putting your feet up and letting your Monday-to-Friday stresses fade into the background, if only for a short while. Whatever your circumstances are, you certainly don't need to be bothered right now. We know! That's why we keep our homify Top 5 concise and to the point.

But what is that point? Well, it's to show you, dear reader, what our most popular Ideabooks of the last seven days were. Today, in descending order, from gold medal champ to fab five rounder-upper, we have; simple, low-cost ways to improve your terrace; ridiculously good modern wall ideas; inexpensive ways to finish your kitchen; seven valuable lessons we learned from a tiny 60m² home and decorating disasters you MUST avoid in small homes!

Shall we stop teasing and get to the main event? You got it!

1. Cheap and Easy Terrace Boosters You Can Copy

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

Now that summer's arrived in the UK, we're all scrabbling around trying to think of ways to improve our gardens for little or no money and not too much effort either.

Well, call us your gardening gurus as we've come up with some fantastic suggestions that won't break the bank, don't require a professional landscaper but will make a big impact! If you're ready to consider DIY furniture and a little bit of painting, let's get cracking…

2. Ridiculously Good Modern Wall Ideas

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Alcoves, niches or built-in shelving; whatever you call it, we've found some great examples that are going to make you want to reach for a hammer and get to work.

Perfect for adding additional storage capacity to your home, or even just a wonderfully decorative feature, these often forgotten delights can be added anywhere, from your hallway to your bedroom and everywhere inbetween. If you're not sure they're for you, prepare to have your mind changed as we're diving into some stunning alcoves right now!

3. Inexpensive Ways to Finish Your Kitchen

Bullet Counter with Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Bullet Counter with Organizers

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

As the kitchen is the heart of the home, and we all know the importance of a well-functioning heart, it is no surprise some decent upkeep and TLC is important to keep that heart of your home beating strongly and stylishly. At some point or another, this might involve a renovation of some sort, which can be quite costly.

But don’t despair: the majority of those renovation costs are linked to the choice of materials instead of the labour. And with some clever thinking, there is always a smooth and stylish way to cut a few corners – and here on homify, we have quite a few!

Thus, let’s take a look at some more cost-friendly ways in which you can spruce up your kitchen.

4. Learning 7 valuable lessons from a tiny 60m² home

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

If your interiors are on the smaller side of the size spectrum, you understand the difficulty of fitting a decent amount of style and functionality into a tiny space. We hear you, but we also know that there are ways of achieving this – it all comes down to combining clever thinking with smart layouts, plus creative furniture and décor pieces. 

Let’s take a look at how the experts do it.

5. Small Home Decorating Disasters You MUST Avoid!

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's the deal: we're going to let you in on some of the secrets that interior designers don't want you to know. All we want in return is for as many as you as possible to avoid making these critical faux pas in your own small home.

From not choosing an ill-sized sofa through to the wall colours you should be avoiding and indoor plants you definitely shouldn't, we have it all for you. Come and take a look and then bask in the glory of your error-free little home!

If you've enjoyed our time together, make sure to come see us again, same time next week!

Nice Outside, Great Inside!
Go on, tell us which article was your favourite...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks