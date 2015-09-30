Surprising single storey house plans

Living on one level doesn't have to mean that you are getting older. In fact, single storey house plans are becoming ever more popular with young homeowners and new property designers. Offering a wealth of open plan living possibilities, single floored homes have become a recognised and much sought after style of modern abode that offers simplicity in the place of multiple floors.
Take a look at these examples of single storey houses and see if you are ready to turn your back on stairs for good!
Perhaps the key to really getting the most value from single storey house plans is to keep them and all the finishes touches extremely simple. This gorgeous home offers sharp lines, defined spaces and ultra high end modernity, yet doesn't look sterile or boring, thanks to carefully selected and personal elements. The natural stone wall and strip wood decking work together to contrast with the bold white walls, while perfectly positioned lamps bring just enough warmth. Perfectly proportioned, we don't think single storey houses come much more beautiful and chic than this.
Single storey house plans, as a term, doesn't exactly strike inspiration into the hearts of aspiring home designers or young buyers looking to make their mark on the property ladder, but it should. Far more than just 'bungalows', single storey properties have become synonymous with cutting edge design, sleek lines and open plan living. With no jarring floor distinction, a home can develop a far more natural flow, with residents able to glide easily between eating, relaxing and sleeping areas. If you're still a little hesitant, then the exterior of this amazing house, from Lab32, should set your mind at ease as there's certainly nothing boring or
fuddy duddy about this stunning design.
If there's one thing that you can't do, it's easily camouflage a large, multi-storey house, but it is surprisingly simple with one floored properties. Single storey house plans allow for the entire surroundings to be taken into account and as we see here, nature has played an enormous role in veiling the beautiful home in this example. Blending into the sky, thanks to a crisp flat roof design and bright white finish, the house is also overshadowed by the vivid green of the garden. For those looking for a more simple or slower pace of life, we can imagine this being the perfect restful property.
We've seen lot of white, flat roofed, one floored houses so far, but the possibilities for single storey house plans really are endless, just as they are with enormously tall buildings! What if your dream home would be a single story dwelling that offered easy access to a garden, had elements of traditional building techniques mixed with modern styling and enjoyed a vivid pop of colour? Sounds like a complicated and almost impossible brief doesn't it? Well take a look at this example and be amazed at what one floor living can look like! Though modest, the house is effortlessly elegant and fantastically fun and if they are available to commission, we'll take two!
If you already enjoy living in a bungalow-type dwelling and would like to increase your usable space, single storey house plans can be as adaptable as you are creative! If you have a traditional bungalow, who is to say that you can't add a wonderfully modern extension to really shake up the rest of the home? Maybe it could be used as a catalyst for a total style overhaul! We imagine that is what happened with this property that features a simple, standard one floor house, with a thoroughly modern steel and glass conservatory on the end of it. What a combination!
Single storey house plans in no way have to refer to a modest, low ceiling build and as we can see here, they often don't! Technically a bungalow, though we realise that is really stretching the definition, this amazing single storey home pushes the boundaries of what is possible with modern architecture. Those super high ceilings give the appearance of a multi-story property, but for residents, provide a sense of airiness and simple elegance. The only problem you'd have here is changing the light bulbs, so perhaps some stairs would have come in handy after all!
From one extreme to another, we absolutely adore this utterly beautiful and modest eco-build that shows just how practical single storey house plans can be. With everything necessary to live a comfortable life in situ, residents can want for nothing and have even included a lovely al fresco dining area. For a simpler life, something as modest and ecologically sustainable, responsible and forward thinking as this makes perfect sense and though not as grandiose as some of our other examples, we think its merits really speak for themselves and it is a firm favourite.
Single storey house plans necessarily mean that more of the property will be in the direct eye line of observers, so why not push the boat out and really think about the materials being used? Experimental techniques are always eye-catching and interesting, but what about this example, which seems to favour an industrial chic style? Galvanised girders, metal supports and glorious glazing are all combining effortlessly to make a home that is not only easy to navigate, but stunning, unique and unapologetic in its bold use of striking finishes.
What a beautiful setting! It's easy to see why the owners of this amazing home opted to fit solar panels to the roof; just look at the amount of sunlight that pours over it! Single storey house plans are fantastic for those keen to include some ecological touches and initiatives into a build, as a lower roof allows for optimum solar panel angles to be easily accounted for and flat roof designs, which are very popular with single storey homeowners, make for perfect living roof locations. Maybe a smaller number of floors helps to ground us and get us back to nature!
If you like the idea of single storey house plans but nothing has quite ticked all the boxes for you, take inspiration from this amazing build. If you can picture it and explain it, the chances are that there is an architect that can design it and build it. Don't feel that you have to compromise on your aspirations, just search out the professionals that have a penchant for the same styles as you and truly understand your vision. A home is the most extravagant purchase you will ever make, so why settle for one that is not absolutely perfect? The owners of this house didn't and just look at the phenomenal property that they can now call home!
