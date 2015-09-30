Surprising single storey house plans

If you like the idea of single storey house plans but nothing has quite ticked all the boxes for you, take inspiration from this amazing build. If you can picture it and explain it, the chances are that there is an architect that can design it and build it. Don't feel that you have to compromise on your aspirations, just search out the professionals that have a penchant for the same styles as you and truly understand your vision. A home is the most extravagant purchase you will ever make, so why settle for one that is not absolutely perfect? The owners of this house didn't and just look at the phenomenal property that they can now call home!

