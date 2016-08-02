The Flawless Home Built Quick and Cheap

Who doesn't want a house that can be built on the cheap, quickly, looks great and is also energy efficient? Now most would dream of such a home, though few would be able to find professionals who would be able to deliver such a request. However, that's not to say they aren't out there!
The talented team at Puschmann Architektur are constantly innovating and perfecting their vision of the ultimate method for building a house. By utilising prefabricated modules, the team are able to complete a modern home, from concept to completion, in as little as six months.
Start scrolling downwards to discover their most recent project!
Opinions about prefabricated houses have been changing. On homify, we've noticed there's a new appreciation for this unique type of construction as more experts begin to dedicate their efforts towards prefab projects.
No longer are we picturing the very basic prefab houses that were built on mass during the post-war years. Today, we have images of the beautiful, modern prefabricated houses that are beginning to appear in our neighbourhoods, such as the one shown above.
This prefab wonder is a stunning visual treat that's oozing with personality. The front façade expresses itself as a modern and minimalist concept, with its geometrical pattern play and the box shape showcasing a layered appearance.
A white render pronounces the main geometric volume of the building while the cladding and timber framing brings a balance to the structure. A portion of the building envelope covers a front porch, allowing for a covered seating area in front of the lush garden.
Talk about the perfect back garden! We couldn't imagine a better place to spend time during a warm and sunny afternoon.
What makes this outdoor setting so special are the outlets for both adults and children alike. We can picture the grownups seated on the timber furniture chatting with nibbles and ice cold drinks, while the expansive lawn provides little ones with the ultimate sense of freedom.
The large umbrella and hardwearing fabric shade attached to the main building make for the ultimate companion for those spending time out here.
Gaining quick and easy access to the outdoors was a high priority for this home design. Internal living spaces function as one with the outdoor setting thanks to a well integrated design.
Sliding glass doors of full length and width are positioned across the rear, linking the main communal area with the back garden. Those who wish to move between areas can do so freely without restriction.
The main communal area is designed as a sociable and practical arrangement. The lounge is a trendy affair that plays host to contemporary, characterful furniture. Though the pieces take on neutral shades, we're drawn to their cool shapes and their vintage quality.
As one would expect after seeing the previous image, the glass walls allow natural light to flood in, which has helped create a cheerful ambience within.
Our new perspective provides us with a glance at the shared kitchen and dining areas.
The modest scale and compactness of the kitchen is compensated by high ceilings and a powerful white scheme. The modern kitchen cabinets feature a high-gloss finish, which continues the dramatic illumination within the space.
The staircase is a powerful feature within the home. White walls flank the grand stairs that are formed of black granite and topped with an iron handrail. The combination of black and white makes for a memorising sight that's sure to impress guests who come by.
All in all, this project shows how advanced this type of home construction has become. It seems inevitable that there will be more and more prefab homes appearing here in the UK for the foreseeable future.
Not all prefab homes look the same! In fact, they can be designed to suit the personalities and needs of the owners. To see inside of another modern prefab home, don't miss: The World's Coolest Bungalow.