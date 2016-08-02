The Flawless Home Built Quick and Cheap

Who doesn't want a house that can be built on the cheap, quickly, looks great and is also energy efficient? Now most would dream of such a home, though few would be able to find professionals who would be able to deliver such a request. However, that's not to say they aren't out there!

The talented team at Puschmann Architektur are constantly innovating and perfecting their vision of the ultimate method for building a house. By utilising prefabricated modules, the team are able to complete a modern home, from concept to completion, in as little as six months.

Start scrolling downwards to discover their most recent project!