Creepy Basement to Fabulous Flat!

The basement area of an Altbremer Reihenhaus (a typical historic dwelling located in the German city of Bremen) located on Mathilden Street, was constantly reconfigured over 100 years and repeatedly adapted to suit a variety of different functions.

As a result, the home had a number of separate rooms, dark chambers and labyrinthine passages. Additionally, the basement was recently converted and divided into separate two-bedroom apartments, which created a truly inviting space. Thanks to the experts from Wirth Architekten the potential of these disused dwellings was seen. Utilising a comprehensive approach the architects were able to create a very convincing design and were in turn awarded winner of the Preis Schöner Wohnen Designpreis, a highly distinguished German design award.