Dare to choose dark wood bathroom furniture

So often bathrooms are light, airy and kept as bright as possible, with light colours and glittery tiles reigning supreme. We challenge you to think again and to consider something a little darker in tone and richer in style, such as dark wood bathroom furniture. Adding a depth and luxury finish to even the smallest room in the house, dark wood adds drama and opulence wherever it is installed.

Take a look at these examples of bathroom furniture and see if you might be tempted to come over to the dark side!