Dare to choose dark wood bathroom furniture

So often bathrooms are light, airy and kept as bright as possible, with light colours and glittery tiles reigning supreme. We challenge you to think again and to consider something a little darker in tone and richer in style, such as dark wood bathroom furniture. Adding a depth and luxury finish to even the smallest room in the house, dark wood adds drama and opulence wherever it is installed.
Take a look at these examples of bathroom furniture and see if you might be tempted to come over to the dark side!
When it comes to a material as beautiful as wood, more is always better and this bathroom is a wonderful example of exactly that! With wall and floor symbiosis providing a stunning backdrop, the dark wood bathroom furniture at play is really able to come forward to steal the limelight. We love the shelving on the left, with an asymmetrical divide and also the wall mounted basin plinth that is bringing modern design into a new era! Having decided to focus on one material, in its many incarnations, this is an incredibly considered and jaw-droppingly gorgeous room.
Dark wood bathroom furniture is so intrinsically luxe and rich that a little really goes a long way. Here we can see an otherwise extremely plain and pared back space being brought to life, thanks to a small stool and a well positioned shelf; quite a feat for items that are so elegantly simple! Offering perfect practicality for the storing and displaying of towels, trinkets and toiletries, the delicately proportioned shelf mirrors the linear appearance of the fireplace and helps to add new dimension and texture to an otherwise incredibly pale space. We really can't get enough of that contrast!
Devon & Devon have created a bathroom that is not only eye-catching and elegant but totally synonymous with luxury and relaxation. Everything about this space screams of high end finishes and bespoke beauty and that is entirely due to the dark wood bathroom furniture that is in situ. One of our favourite details is the built in bookshelf that offers bathers the opportunity to grab a favourite tome and really relax for a few hours and we can imagine dimming the lights and letting the rich dark wood create a soothing ambience while we read!
People who favour decor that is reminiscent of nature are often prone to using a lot of natural wood in their homes and this is a stunning example of just that! There is so much to appreciate in this room, from the antler light fixture, flagstone floor and nature-inspired art through to the contrasting dark wood bathroom furniture, in the form of the basin cabinet. Introducing a new hue and tone onto the space, while still being made from wood, the cabinet aligns itself with the wider theme while also standing out as a really beautiful and extravagant installation. Who says you can't enjoy a little luxury in the bathroom?
When a room has been so well considered that every single nuance, regardless of how small or seemingly unimportant, looks to have been placed perfectly, even the most simple of additions can make a stunning impact and change the whole feel. We love the dark wood bathroom furniture at play here, in the form of those elegant lengthy shelves that not only act as storage but also a basin support. A simple floating design, they manage to simultaneously blend in with their surroundings, but also stand out as the premier installation and we are floored by the impact they have!
Wood may not be the material that instantly grabs your attention in this example, but look closer and you will see dark wood bathroom furniture contrasting against the vivid while marble beautifully. Offering a rich and warm tone against the cool, sleek stonework, the overall effect is one of undeniable luxury and eye-catching design detailing that we are utterly enamoured with. Had the wood been negated, the room could have appeared too cold and impersonal, but the impact of a small inclusion, such as drawers and a cabinet cover, have totally transformed the space into something entirely covetable.
What a space! Working with the age of the property, this is one bathroom that is wonderfully period accurate, with all details alluding to the history of the home as well as the personality of the residents. Rich tones are at play throughout this example, with a playfully patterned bright wool rug offering the perfect amount of contrast for the delightful dark wood bathroom furniture that has been installed. Opting for a matching mirror and basin unit allows the wood its own space to showcase its natural nuances and tones, while also absorbing the richness of the rug and warming up the cool wall colour. Relaxing and invigorating all at once!
Dark wood bathroom furniture doesn't get any more opulent, gothic or stunning than this! An amazing space, it is hard to focus on any one feature here but we are utterly transfixed by the fluffy white rug that is helping to draw attention to the stunning vanity unit. So opposed in both colour and texture, the two items work in perfect harmony to soften and validate each other. By keeping the dark elements so minimal, the rest of the room can comfortably be kept bright white and the gold accents on the vanity unit help to mirror and pick out the gold tones in the plumbing hardware and lighting. Deliciously dark!
We are crazy for patterns thank to this wonderful bathroom! Not content with a tiled floor, heavily patterned sinks have also been installed, mounted atop an incredibly aesthetically pleasing vintage style dresser. Dark wood bathroom furniture really doesn't get much more beautiful than this, unless you have the time and penchant for a spot of upcycling and personalisation, which has worked so well here. By turning a cabinet into a sink plinth, character and warmth are infused into the bathroom, which can easily be left as the least considered and most perfunctory room in the house.
Hybrid styling is a wonderful way to ensure that a heady mix of old and news items are able to simultaneously flourish in one space and we love what has been achieved in this room! While the suite itself is exceptionally modern, with sleek lines and ergonomic design, the cabinet that plays host to the dual sinks is eminently antique and filled with character. Dark wood bathroom furniture really does add a new dimension of luxury, to even the most high end of spaces and we couldn't be more tempted to start sourcing vintage pieces to repurpose!
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Monochrome bathroom ideas.