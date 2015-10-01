Two storey house plans that inspire

Incredibly traditional, two storey house plans don't have to be standard or dull. Don't let the notion of 'normality' put you off designing something that makes the best use of separated living spaces whilst inviting you to flex your creative muscles! From funky exterior finishes through to geometric genius, your own double-floored dream home can be as different, daring and exciting as you want it to be, so how big are your dreams?
Take a look at these amazing examples of two storey houses and see if you can be tempted to incorporate elements into your dream home build.
Who says open plan living can only be achieved in one storey houses? It may be more common, but it's certainly not the only way to enjoy life with less walls, as this amazing kit house demonstrates. The lower level elegantly gives way to a combined living room and kitchen space, while upstairs offers sleep and bathing zones that can be as private or open as you wish. The use of extensive glazing helps to contribute to a sense of freedom and we could imagine never wanting to see a closed door ever again if we lived here!
When adaptability is a key consideration for your new home, two storey house plans are well worth thinking about. Able to accommodate growing families or even work from home businesses, homes that have more than one storey can offer a clear and defined separation for your daily tasks. We love this example from Richard Pain, as it is the perfect combination of expansion and eclectic design, all wrapped up in one property. Each new segment looks almost self-contained and yet works perfectly with the others, to create a sizeable and covetable home.
Two storey house plans offer the best of every world, with modern design being able to meld with traditional home layouts perfectly. This is a fantastic example of how two extremely different materials can work together to create something incredibly unusual, that just works! The solid top floor, complete with cladding is a perfect contrast for the transparent glass lower level and alludes to both open plan socialisation and segregated sleeping. We think this home would be perfect for families that enjoy spending time together but also appreciate individual privacy.
It's so common for new builds to favour one storey designs that two storey house plans are almost becoming forgotten about! Once the standard for house building, the incorporation of two floors allows for clearly defined functional areas, not to mention more space! We love this eminently modern design that could have easily been a single floored property if it were not for that fabulous and almost precarious looking top floor! We imagine that the individual box is the bedroom wing, offering stunning panoramic views of the rest of the grounds.
Admit it, when you first read about two storey house plans, you were picturing old fashioned terraced houses or uninspiring builds weren't you? Well that is why we are here; to bring amazing innovations and daring design to you so that you can be inspired for your own builds! This is such a great example of a dual-floored property, with clean lines and a modular design helping to keep the house modern, practical and attainable.The contrast of the dark lower level against the white upper helps to reaffirm that amount of space on offer and gives a boxy build added dimension. Brilliant!
We can't even attempt to be objective when we are discussing this fantastic build, so let's just admit that we would love to live here! Everything about this build is incredible and really shows the scope of what is possible with a little imagination and a lot of architectural flair. The inclusion of a swimming pool on top of the first floor flat roof is inspired and though the size and scale of this build may not be suitable for everyone, we think the premise of using available space is one that can be translated into any project, regardless of stature. We hope there is a sauna in the top floor section too or that the whole floor has been transformed into a luxurious home spa!
If you have a small plot of land to work with, but want to build a functional property that can accommodate all your needs and family, two storey house plans are, without a doubt, the right choice for you. Though the footprint of this house is fairly diminutive, the useable space is undeniable, as is the aesthetic appeal and observable chic. With a relatively open plan downstairs layout, the upper floor has been reserved for rest and relaxation and we love that the large window installations will flood the space with warm natural light and offer stunning views!
If you're fortunate enough to have envy-inducing views on your building plot, then it makes sense for you to give serious consideration to two storey house plans. While single storey homes offer more scope for open plan living, double-floored properties seek to make the most of stunning views that improve the higher up you go. Take this example; from the second floor, the woodland views must be utterly phenomenal, which is why a balcony has been installed. With large glazing panels in situ, clever positioning of bedroom furniture could allow for nighttime stargazing and view appreciation too. Dreamy!
The blending of natural materials is a tried and tested architectural technique and two storey house plans offer fantastic opportunities for doing so on the exterior. We love the look of this amazing building that showcases warm red bricks and natural wood cladding, then fuses them together with a galvanised steel flue. An amazing combination, the scale of this blending project would not be possible on a shorter building, but here it looks perfectly proportioned and utterly charming. The inferred softness of the cladding alludes to restful bedroom and bathroom areas, while the hard stone gives a sense of protection and we think the combination is fantastically clever.
For the ultimate combination of old and new, as well as high and low, two storey house plans that form part of a restoration project are entirely unbeatable. Just look at the clear definition of all zones at play in this incredible home, with part of the original barn forming the second floor, while a new extension forms the lower and larger part of the house! A truly spectacular build, we hope that this inspires you to think a little more outside the box when it comes to two storey homes!
