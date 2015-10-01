Two storey house plans that inspire

Incredibly traditional, two storey house plans don't have to be standard or dull. Don't let the notion of 'normality' put you off designing something that makes the best use of separated living spaces whilst inviting you to flex your creative muscles! From funky exterior finishes through to geometric genius, your own double-floored dream home can be as different, daring and exciting as you want it to be, so how big are your dreams?

Take a look at these amazing examples of two storey houses and see if you can be tempted to incorporate elements into your dream home build.