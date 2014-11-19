Your browser is out-of-date.

The Hoxton, Holborn

The Hoxton first opened its doors in 2006, in the ever developing East London suburb of Shoreditch, aiming to avoid all the little elements of a traditional hotel that seemed to annoy its guests, rather than existing as a convenient service. The Hoxton, Shoreditch did not go into business to simply provide a bed for the night and nothing more, they wanted to provide a place where guests could sleep, eat,work or play, at any time of the day. With such success since its opening 8 years ago, The Hoxton has opened its second self-labelled anti hotel just down the road on High Holborn. The home of The Hoxton, Holborn is a part historic, part modernist structure , which began its life as the building of George Kent Ltd, a leading manufacturer of domestic and commercial industrial instruments. Come with us on a tour of The Hoxton, Holborn, to take a look at what is slowly becoming the world's coolest hotel chain.

High Holborn

Located on High Holborn, in the central London postcode of WC1, The Hoxton, Holborn offers amazing access to everything guests need whilst visiting London for work or pleasure. Oxford street, arguably London's busiest shopping district, is a short ten minute walk, with easy access to West London's museums and galleries, East London's buzzing night life, and everything else the world's liveliest city has to offer.

Sleep

The Hoxton, Holborn offers 174 rooms that come in four different sizes; the smallest is the Shoebox, there is the Snug room, the Cosy room, up to the largest, aptly named the Roomy suite. Each comes with free WIFI, an hour of phone calls, fresh milk, tea and coffee, water and a daily bag drop full of breakfast treats to help guests start their day off on the right foot, ready to hit the pavement running, be it visiting London's sites, or tackling a day of work. The design of the rooms fits with their attitude towards their hotels; the right amount of necessary things, without anything unnecessary. And as evidenced, the decoration of the rooms is simple yet inviting. 

Eat

Not to leave the other two meals of the day out of the equation for its guests, The Hoxton, Holborn has two restaurants and a café, offering everything from an American grill, spit roast chicken, to quality coffee and cakes from Holborn Grind, one of three Grind's, a name now synonymous with London's fully fledged café scene. 

Play

When the seemingly endless list of entertainment the capital has to offer gets too much, it is easy to just slide into the bar at The Hoxton, Holborn for a quiet (or not so quiet) drink with guests and locals alike. With all the trimmings of a modern bar, the hotel's own bar still has the feeling of an old English boozer; holding onto the gritty character of central London pubs and bars of a bygone era.

Work

Just like the original hotel in Shoreditch, The Hoxton, Holborn has a place where all work related duties can be carried out. They have 6 rooms suited to board meetings, conferences, working with clients visiting town, or if you are required to give a presentation, there is a space available to cater to your every whim. 

The Hoxton brand

With two addresses already on the list of The Hoxton's role call, and additions set for 2016 including New York, Amsterdam and Paris, we have no doubt you will be hearing more and more of this London-born hotel chain in the future, and we are certain they will be designed as articulately and stylishly as their latest acquisition.  

