The Hoxton first opened its doors in 2006, in the ever developing East London suburb of Shoreditch, aiming to avoid all the little elements of a traditional hotel that seemed to annoy its guests, rather than existing as a convenient service. The Hoxton, Shoreditch did not go into business to simply provide a bed for the night and nothing more, they wanted to provide a place where guests could sleep, eat,work or play, at any time of the day. With such success since its opening 8 years ago, The Hoxton has opened its second self-labelled anti hotel just down the road on High Holborn. The home of The Hoxton, Holborn is a part historic, part modernist structure , which began its life as the building of George Kent Ltd, a leading manufacturer of domestic and commercial industrial instruments. Come with us on a tour of The Hoxton, Holborn, to take a look at what is slowly becoming the world's coolest hotel chain.