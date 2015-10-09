The Impeccable Country Cottage

Bath is undoubtedly one of Britain's finest residential locations. Situated in the county of Somerset in South West England, this utterly charming city is rich in stunning Georgian architecture, and beautiful dwellings of all shapes and sizes. Today on homify, we are taking a trip to south east Bath to the long and picturesque Church Lane, Freshford. it is here that we will be taking a tour of a semi-detached former workers cottage that has been completely overhauled and updated by Designscape Architects. Thanks to two new single storey extensions to both the front and rear of the property, the home's size has almost doubled. The fresh additions have been constructed in a palette of air dried oak, ashlar stone, and lead and slate roofs. This creates a gorgeous cohesion with the existing residence and the newly built structures.

If you would like to take a peek into this beautifully updated and renewed home, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your next domestic makeover!