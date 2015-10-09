The Impeccable Country Cottage

Bath is undoubtedly one of Britain's finest residential locations. Situated in the county of Somerset in South West England, this utterly charming city is rich in stunning Georgian architecture, and beautiful dwellings of all shapes and sizes. Today on homify, we are taking a trip to south east Bath to the long and picturesque Church Lane, Freshford. it is here that we will be taking a tour of a semi-detached former workers cottage that has been completely overhauled and updated by Designscape Architects. Thanks to two new single storey extensions to both the front and rear of the property, the home's size has almost doubled. The fresh additions have been constructed in a palette of air dried oak, ashlar stone, and lead and slate roofs. This creates a gorgeous cohesion with the existing residence and the newly built structures.
If you would like to take a peek into this beautifully updated and renewed home, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your next domestic makeover!
Typical of many properties in the Bath region, this home has all the essentials for a stylish and welcoming abode. Full of character, and simply bursting with charm, the home is now a modern abode fit for enjoyable 21st century living. In this image we are able to see a little of the new extension to the left of the home. The new slate roof and stone construction means it is difficult to tell if this is even a new addition at all! The home looks large and regal, in contrast to its humble beginnings it is now a grand yet rustic abode.
Getting a glimpse of the new addition to the right of the image, it is clear this is a very important extension for the house. The original structure features small windows, and is lacking a lot of light filled living spaces. We are also able to see the other new addition that is visible in the left hand side of the image. These areas employ a timber frame, and match original slate roofing used on the original home.
The new areas are light-filled and spectacular. In this image we get to see the renewed space that encompasses an entire wall of glass. We are also able to get a little glance at the interior of the home, which appears to feature a white colour scheme, and some stylish mid-century modern Eames DSW chairs.
Around to the rear of the house there is another surprisingly addition. Here the space matches the other front extension, but adds room for a courtyard and outdoor dining area. The light timber gives a bright and in-keeping aesthetic, while the abundant glazing ensures the room feels contemporary and fresh. We are also given a preview of the new exterior façade of the original structure. This fascia has been completely repointed and repaired, adding to the overall finish of the home.
As we enter the interior of the home, we are greeted with a surprisingly warm and open living space. Underfloor heating has been installed throughout the ground floor, and the timber air dried oak works as a rustic feature within the home. The furniture is simple and inviting, but the real draw-card is the wood burner, which warms the room, and provides a central gathering point for the new family space.
Taking one final peek at the home before ending our tour, we get a close up view of the new exterior façade, and rear extension. The timber hues of the wood are beautifully contrasted against the traditional workers cottage, and yet, coordinate almost effortlessly. Glazing plays a huge role in the success of the newly updated dwelling, evoking a welcoming and light-filled ambience. Decking has also been incorporated, and this looks fabulous against the large exterior tiles, and charming potted greenery.
If you liked that country residence, check out another one here: A Ruined Cottage Becomes a Dream Home.