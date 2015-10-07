The Levitating House

Located in the grounds of Temple Grove House, a former school (Heron's Ghyll), this new build home from Etc Urban is a modular construction that utilises the insulated concrete system Beco Wallform. As an environmentally responsible property, the dwelling features ground source heating, as well as extensive insulation to increase the home's energy efficiency and running costs.

Many interesting and sophisticated materials were used throughout the construction, from copper for the roof, to crisp white lime-based render for the walls. Boasting enviable entertaining spaces, this home almost appears to float over the earth, and gives the occupant a sense of levitation.

If you would like to take a gander inside this stylish and unique home, check out the images below, and enjoy a tour of this large, energy efficient residence.