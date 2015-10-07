The Levitating House

Located in the grounds of Temple Grove House, a former school (Heron's Ghyll), this new build home from Etc Urban is a modular construction that utilises the insulated concrete system Beco Wallform. As an environmentally responsible property, the dwelling features ground source heating, as well as extensive insulation to increase the home's energy efficiency and running costs.
Many interesting and sophisticated materials were used throughout the construction, from copper for the roof, to crisp white lime-based render for the walls. Boasting enviable entertaining spaces, this home almost appears to float over the earth, and gives the occupant a sense of levitation.
If you would like to take a gander inside this stylish and unique home, check out the images below, and enjoy a tour of this large, energy efficient residence.
The home is modular, and looks like an imposing force upon the land. However, this abode is surprisingly energy efficient and has utilised the latest in building and construction materials to ensure the dwelling is ecologically friendly to its surrounding environment. The copper cladding is a stylish feature that works beautifully with the abundant glazing, welcoming the viewer as they move toward the front of the building. The entrance is simple, and features a timber door, with a white rendered façade.
As we move around the home to the rear of the property, this is where we are truly blown away! The house appears to levitate over the earth, and looks as though it is suspended in mid-air. Again glazing is employed, creating light-filled interior spaces. Furthermore the home has been built to face a southerly aspect, maximising views of the expansive lawns.
Taking a closer look at the front of the home we are able to see the individual rooms that are situated upon the top floor. The copper is a stylish feature, which has aged over time, giving it an enviable weathered quality. The white walls are covered with a lime-based render that provides it with its chalky off-white hue.
Again facing the rear façade of the home, we see the overhanging eaves that protect the house from strong south directed sun. The home looks as though it is floating, and offers the occupants plenty of useable entertaining space.
The dining room features a mixture of mid-century modern furniture shown here with Eames DSW chairs, and a rustic yet sturdy timber table. The area is light, bright, and totally welcoming. With huge panes of glass that cover the wall from floor to ceiling, this is undoubtedly a beautiful eating space.
Taking a look from the other direction we get a glimpse of the kitchen space that is raised above the other living and dining areas. This provides a stage for the cooking, and offers parents a good view of their children in the lounge. Timber flooring provides contrast against the white walls and ceiling, while coloured furniture is employed for a burst of brightness.
The interior entrance space looks more like a stylish gallery than it does a hallway. Featuring modular interior forms, white walls, and timber elements, this home maximises the view of artworks, evoking a modern and impressive ambience. The interior is timeless, refined, and ultra chic!
Throughout the home a white colour palette has been incorporated and utilised. Here in this image of the upstairs floor and stairway, we see the statement light-fitting, as well as the bright airiness of the interior areas. Downlights provide extra illumination, while a beechwood timber railing adds subtle and stylish contrast.
Taking a gander at one final room, the living space is replete with an in-built fireplace, as well as a sunken seating area. Feeling both warm and inviting, the area boasts a thoroughly enjoyable aesthetic, and is a timeless yet contemporary design.
If you liked that new home, check out another one here: The Modern Fairytale House