homify 360°: A minimalist Japanese home

There is something ever so pleasing when we hear the words 'Japanese' and 'design' in the same sentence. When heard or read together, immediately one might think of quality, with Japanese products known to be durable and long lasting. We might also conjure thoughts of aesthetically pleasing design; its composition carefully laid out in way that is visually stimulating. Those of you familiar with the design world might recognise the similarities between Japanese and Scandinavian design; modern, clean, functional, and minimal being the fundamental components.

Today on homify 360° we present to you a home located on the outskirts of the city of Nara, only a short distance from the better known cities of Osaka and Kyoto. Designed by Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect and Associates, this home draws inspiration from all those elements that ring true to Japanese design; minimal, clean and functional. The geometrically inspired home incorporates the sweeping view of Nara-shi into its design, making sure the outside world is clearly visible. Let us take you on a guided tour of this wonderful home, and see how the architects have created a sense of unity between man-made design and nature.