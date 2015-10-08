Fun purple kitchens

Kitchens are the most important room of a home, being a central meeting place for family and friends to gather. So why not introduce personal style and character with a purple kitchen? This bold colour brings a lot of style to a kitchen and can be integrated in many ways. Add a bright purple splashback for a cool effect, or bring in deep purple furniture to create a statement. Whatever suits your tastes, purple is a unique colour that can help achieve any look in an imaginative way. These ten purple kitchens will provide you with a lot of inspiration for anyone looking to make the bold move to introduce purple into their home cooking environments.
Don't want to make the full plunge with purple, a super bold colour, but still want a purple kitchen? There are ways to integrate this colour subtly, as the designer did here with these two small, purple chairs. While the rest of the kitchen is made of neutral colours, these chairs add a bold statement of charm and personality. The chairs are small and are not too overpowering. Set against the start white table these kitchen chairs are the perfect, subtle introduction to a purple kitchen.
This countertop unit completely transforms this kitchen to a fun, colourful, purple kitchen. The unit is made of deep purple wood. There is a slim drawer at the top and two cabinet doors, creating multiple storage options. The silver finishes flow well with the silver seen in other areas of the kitchen. Finally the granite countertop adds next texture and pattern, creating a unique look for this purple kitchen.
This funky purple kitchen blends quirky style with sleek, modern finishes. The cabinets here have a deep shade of purple, and have a sheen to their finish which gives the kitchen a very sleek, modern and chic look. Underneath the cabinets there are lights, which illuminate the space as well as contribute to the very sleek feel of the kitchen. The deep purple colour stands out against the white of the rest of the kitchen, and overall brings in much style and flavour to this purple kitchen.
Lights are a great, unique way to express personality into a kitchen. Don't stick with boring, traditional lights when you can create a purple kitchen with the simple flick of a switch. This kitchen uses purple lights under the cabinets to create the look. The placement is very one of a kind, and gives the kitchen a fun look. The lights even make the cabinets look like they are floating a bit, bringing out of this world flair into the kitchen. Against the black of the units, the purple looks very modern and fun.
This purple kitchen features a splashback that is the centre of attention! It is made from a medium purple glass, reflecting all the colours and lights of the kitchen. Contained in just a small area of the kitchen, the purple is not overwhelming yet maintains its impact. The kitchen is ultra modern, and this splashback definetly stays in line with that style while adding a punch of fun design.
This purple kitchen is both modern and minimalist, a perfect chic look. The splashback is made of glass and is such a lovely shade of purple, not too deep and not too light. The splashback really pops against the white and dark grey of the rest of the kitchen. The kitchen is outfitted in smooth, sleek lines and silver finishes. This is the perfect combination for this splashback, as it is quite modern and minimalist itself. The colour adds personality, while still keeping the kitchen chic.
A purple kitchen can work well with other bright colours, as seen here with the awesome, bold and eclectic cabinetry. The cabinets around the electric devises are a bold, in the face orange colour. The cabinets elsewhere are a really deep purple colour. One might think these colours would never work together, but here they seamlessly flow with each other, creating a really artistic and fun kitchen. The deep purple is a perfect shade as it balances out the bright orange, while remaining attention grabbing itself.
Using paint to integrate style into a kitchen is an easy and highly effective idea. This purple kitchen owes all its glory to the feature wall paint. The wall used is a smaller one but it brings so much impact to the room. A lovely shade of purple is used, and the eyes are instantly drawn to its uniqueness. The rest of the kitchen uses neutral colours such as whites and creams to ensure the room doesn't feel too busy. Instead, the feature wall stands out even more, and instantly becomes the focal point of the kitchen.
For a purple kitchen that looks like it came from the future, try this look. The kitchen cabinets are a solid, dark purple colour, already quite unique. This would be enough for a successful purple kitchen and with their sleek, handleless design they already look rather modern. The designer however took the look a step further and installed purple lights under the cabinets. This creates the ultimate modern and futuristic look for the gorgeous countertops The lights give the entire room a purple glow, and illuminate the countertops also making purple stand out. This is a great option for those with an eye to the future.
This kitchen looks like a traditional, classic kitchen with its white cabinets and wood table. But there's more that meets the eye in this kitchen with an unexpected pop of colour. The splashback is a glass that is really nice shade of purple. It's reflective powers brings a very modern element to this seemingly classic and standard kitchen. It is a sure surprise that really adds a lot of flavour to this kitchen. This purple kitchen successfully integrate bold colour and classic style.
