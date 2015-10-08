Fun purple kitchens

This kitchen looks like a traditional, classic kitchen with its white cabinets and wood table. But there's more that meets the eye in this kitchen with an unexpected pop of colour. The splashback is a glass that is really nice shade of purple. It's reflective powers brings a very modern element to this seemingly classic and standard kitchen. It is a sure surprise that really adds a lot of flavour to this kitchen. This purple kitchen successfully integrate bold colour and classic style.

