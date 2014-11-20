How to save money at home

This is one that is all too common. Leaving your appliances plugged into the wall. Take a moment to think about how many appliances are currently plugged in in your home? There's the tv, dvd player, stereo, computers, lamps, bedside alarms, fridge, freezer, kettle, toaster, blender; the list goes on and on.

Phantom power is the energy consumption used by appliances and electronic devices when they are turned off, but still plugged into a power outlet. Individually, these items are using a tiny amount of power, but when combined together over months or years, the usage data is staggering, with some sources saying this can be as much as 10% of your annual power bill. Wow.

With figures such as this, and so much money to potentially be saved, think frugally next time you see an appliance that is rarely used still plugged into the wall, or when you next see a trap dripping, because all these little elements do not seem like anything at the time, but when combined, they use an exorbitant amount of energy and power, slowly and unnessarliy draining your pockets.