homify 360°: Passive house, Gloucestershire

The centre of the home has been designed to be hollow, completely opening up the space. One major feature of a passive house is the presence of Heat Recovery Ventilation, or HRV. While it might be a bit of a tongue twister, the technology is rather simple, yet ingenious. Stale air from inside is replaced by fresh air through a ventilation system. This system then retains the heat from the exhaust fan dispensing the stale air, and is transferred to the fresh air. This means the heat is not lost in winter when stale air is dispensed, for example when a window is opened.

Millar + Howard Workshop have done a great job building a stand out home, and we hope this article has given you some food for thought for being more eco-friendly in your own home.