12 mistakes you MUST avoid when moving home

Moving into a new house presents a blank canvas and an overflow of possibilities in terms of décor and home design. But often those new spaces present a problem, leading to design mistakes – what worked in the previous house might not work in the new one, leading you to rethink those furniture layouts, décor pieces, and what not.

To help you settle in nicely (and stylishly), we have sought out twelve common mistakes that almost all of us make upon moving into a new house.

So, let’s see what we ought not to do…