An upcycled apartment in São Paulo, Brazil

For those who may be unfamiliar with the term, upcycling is the process of converting waste materials or useless products into a new piece that is useful or beautiful, or both. It gives an item a better purpose, by taking materials often viewed as waste, and remaking them into a new consumer product that is of the same, or higher quality than the product it was before. This term was coined in recent years as environmentally conscious consumers and business sought to find new ways to be helpful to the environment by reducing waste.

Upcycling differs from recycling in the fact that the previously used product is not broken down as it is in recycling, but rather, refashioned into a new item. Upcycling has almost become somewhat of a trend, and has entered its own designer category. Today on homify, we would like to present to you a fabulous example of upcycling, in an inner city apartment in São Paulo, Brazil; a creation of Brazilian architect and designer Mauricio Arruda. Come with us on a tour of this fine home, to showcase to those of us unfamiliar with upcycling, exactly how a home can look designed with items that may have lived a previous life as something else.