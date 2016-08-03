Unbelievable 1950s Home Transformation

An architect and homeowner duo have done the unthinkable—transform a dark box of a 1950s house into a garden-centric, light-filled home that boasts the latest in mod cons and smart technologies.

Having lived in the home since it was constructed in 1952, the owner knew that a complete makeover was long overdue. Although the home had received minor updates over the years, they pale in comparison to what was undertaken early last year.

