Unbelievable 1950s Home Transformation

An architect and homeowner duo have done the unthinkable—transform a dark box of a 1950s house into a garden-centric, light-filled home that boasts the latest in mod cons and smart technologies.
Having lived in the home since it was constructed in 1952, the owner knew that a complete makeover was long overdue. Although the home had received minor updates over the years, they pale in comparison to what was undertaken early last year.
You don't wont to miss out on seeing this amazing project, so start scrolling!
Two modest houses sit side-by-side as they have done so for well over 50 years. But today one looks a bit different to the other.
The semi-dettached houses share a similar form and are in tune with the typical houses seen within the streetscape. While similar to each other in certain ways, we can see the house on the right has acquired a new identity.
Breaking up the rhythm between the two houses are modern materials. Sheet metal, powder-coated framing and a white render make their mark on the traditional building, giving it a fresh appeal.
The new look rear façade has full-width glazing, covered by a veil of metal blinds that offer privacy for those within. Rectangular windows punch through the veil when required, opening up the home as a transparent wonder.
No longer is this 1950s build a dark box. Those enjoying the fresh new interiors can relax in a setting that is light-filled and airy thanks to all those windows.
The garden design, like all other elements of the project, has been carefully considered to achieve the best possible outcome.
A timber deck expands the width of the main building and is linked directly to the inside living room via full-height glass doors. Housed on the deck is a dining table and a number of chairs where the owner and his friends always seem to be.
Providing shade for those sitting at the table is a large umbrella, which matches the main building in colour.
The garden house has also become a popular addition to the back garden. This
home away from home offers a perfect retreat where one can immerse themselves in the sounds and smells of outdoor living.
The new garden house is in many ways defined by its beautiful exterior, which mirrors that of the main building. The understated and chic appearance of the garden house provides a fresh modern take on this traditional garden feature.
An important consideration for the home transformation was the inclusion of sustainable features. Up on the roof there are newly installed solar panels that capture the sun's rays, helping to power the interiors with a sustainable energy source.
Solar panels really are a gift that keep on giving. It's only a matter of time until the owner adds another panel to the pair already on the roof.
Overall, this project demonstrates a fresh approach to working with older builds and shows that they can be updated respectfully and with relative ease.
What impressed us most about the approach from the professionals at Puschmann Architektur was how the original building could be modernised whilst retaining its traditional charm.
If you enjoyed this transformation project, don't miss: A 1970s Terrace Transformed.