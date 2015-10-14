Different shades of grey kitchens

When designing a kitchen, grey isn't always the first colour that comes to mind. Rather, we often associate grey with the typical weather in Britain. However unconventional, grey is fast becoming a popular neutral hue for kitchens as it is such a soothing colour that can balance and freshen up any style and atmosphere.

For a contrasting effect, combining different shades of grey can help to create a striking look, make a dramatic statement and soften cabinetry. From elegant and gracious, to contemporary and cool, grey is a tone that can work with any kitchen style and design.