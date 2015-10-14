Different shades of grey kitchens

When designing a kitchen, grey isn't always the first colour that comes to mind. Rather, we often associate grey with the typical weather in Britain. However unconventional, grey is fast becoming a popular neutral hue for kitchens as it is such a soothing colour that can balance and freshen up any style and atmosphere.
For a contrasting effect, combining different shades of grey can help to create a striking look, make a dramatic statement and soften cabinetry. From elegant and gracious, to contemporary and cool, grey is a tone that can work with any kitchen style and design.
The Nickleby kitchen is lovely. The tones of grey used in the room compliment each other visually. The dark grey of the island is made to stand out against the stone floor, whilst the seats under it are a lighter grey to ensure that they are noticeable too. The understated design is elegant and the natural wood adds a sense of luxury to it, making it simple, yet noticeable.
The grey in this kitchen is very pronounced and limited to the island in the centre. The straight lines of the island and the sharp edges make it look very contemporary. Because the floor is white to, the grey is framed by it, making it very much a focal point in this kitchen.
Grey isn't always a colour choice we make to just be contemporary. It can also act as a visual effect. This room is long and narrow with interesting ceiling shapes. The grey in the kitchen cabinets adds to the view we take of the entire space. Our eyes are drawn down the kitchen to the fridge at the bottom, which is exactly the intention. We barely notice the white countertops, as they blend seamlessly into the rest of the room.
It doesn't get very curvy in kitchens that often, but here we can see that Artika is a design that embodies the curves with style and grace. It makes this kitchen look like it wraps around the space, using a mixture of tall and long cabinets. The light grey gloss is barely noticeable, but they do stand out from the white floor. The final look is a beautiful kitchen to be loved by all the family.
Right out of Clapham in London, this kitchen is very bespoke and beautiful. It features a lot of traditional elements that make it look stunning and unique. The copper lighting and subway style brick tiling give it a slightly industrial feel, whilst the sideboard and sink taps make it feel traditional. The worktops are in marble, which really ties in the 'Pavillion' grey paint with the white.
With grey being very suited to modern design, we wanted to show just how modern it could look. This kitchen is stunning in appearance and the grey is very much a dark slate shade, and once more only part of the kitchen is this colour, otherwise it would just be too dark. The placing of lighter wall units and cupboards really allows the grey to stand out and draw attention to itself. The under cabinet lighting in this kitchen adds to the finished look too.
We love this country conversion. The low ceiling is utterly part of the charm in this country cottage. The white kitchen units are sleek and minimalist. The floor is a light grey colour which gives the room much more appeal than had it also been white. It would have been too much of the same colour. By making the floor grey, we think it really makes the kitchen shine. Mixed with the natural wooden beams, the colours all work well together.
Grey can be added to a kitchen in many ways. From an island to the floor, or as in this image, the cabinets can be the grey element. This dark grey has a real appeal to it. From a distance it has a rough linear finish, but if we look closer we can see it is actually very smooth and it works really well with the wallpaper that is on the feature wall.
Grey is a timeless colour and it will never fall out of favour because it is complimentary to every other colour. It is a neutral colour and as we can see in this kitchen, it goes together well with the wooden flooring and dining set. The room looks elegant and very usable. The island offers storage with practical shelves and the shade of grey matches the cabinets. The kitchen is classical in appearance, but as we can see by the design and modern appliances, classic does not mean it is behind the times.
