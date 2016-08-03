Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 organised homes with clever ideas you can steal

press profile homify press profile homify
Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

If your knowledge of home organisation only goes as far as a few perfunctory wall shelves, prepare to be amazed at what other people are doing with their home design.

In a bid to get ever more tidy and organised, new and fabulous ways to add storage to homes are being dreamt up by talented interior designers and craftsmen. 

But, don't take our word for it, come and be inspired instead!

1. Don't underestimate the dead space in your home

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

2. A place for everything

Underhill House PPS7, Seymour-Smith Architects Seymour-Smith Architects Modern study/office
Seymour-Smith Architects

Underhill House PPS7

Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

As well as a specific room, such as a library.

3. Eclectic, individual and mismatched items have a lot of character

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire, Residence Interior Design Ltd Residence Interior Design Ltd Modern houses
Residence Interior Design Ltd

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire

Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd

4. Small but perfectly functional

mieszkanie z Bolkiem i Lolkiem, Projekt Kolektyw Sp. z o.o. Projekt Kolektyw Sp. z o.o. Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Projekt Kolektyw Sp. z o.o.

Projekt Kolektyw Sp. z o.o.
Projekt Kolektyw Sp. z o.o.
Projekt Kolektyw Sp. z o.o.

You don't need huge cabinets in a hallway if you don't want them.

5. Kids will never know their room is well-organised

Спортивный интерьер детской комнаты , Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Minimalist nursery/kids room
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

If you choose cupboards wisely.

6. No space for storage?

옷핀 행거, 럼버잭 럼버잭 Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
럼버잭

럼버잭
럼버잭
럼버잭

No problem! Just add a rail to a free wall.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add a little flavour to your food

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

And some storage, to your storage!

8. Simple wall recesses are elegant and invaluable

Fugenloses Bad mit Beton Cirè, Penthouse Köln, Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Modern bathroom
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

Especially in bathrooms.

9. Find attractive solutions

Urban Retreat, Interface Deutschland GmbH Interface Deutschland GmbH Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Interface Deutschland GmbH

Interface Deutschland GmbH
Interface Deutschland GmbH
Interface Deutschland GmbH

Take into account the items you love and use the most and find clever, attractive solutions.

10. Give everyone their own storage space

From Valencia With Design, Yonoh Yonoh BathroomStorage
Yonoh

Yonoh
Yonoh
Yonoh

Then leave it up to them to maintain it.

11. Give necessary items dual functionality

BAÑOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Minimalist bathroom
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Love those sliding doors that hide the toiletries!

12. Make every nuance of space have a purpose

Treppenhaus-Gestaltung mit Marmorputz, Gesindehaus, Bad Hönningen, Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

13. Take awkwardly shaped rooms to task with custom carpentry

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

14. Hide things under the bed

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

We won't tell if you don't!

15. Make the storage in your kids' rooms fun

DORMITORIOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

And they might just enjoy using it.

16. Don't be afraid to get creative!

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

17. When in doubt, shut it out (of sight!)

homify Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. A one-stop organisational shop

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Dressing roomStorage
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

That you can also sleep on.

19. Hallways offer a wealth of potential

Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lambert&amp;Sons

Tantallon Road

Lambert&Sons
Lambert&amp;Sons
Lambert&Sons

If you use built-in cabinets!

20. Alcoves are perfect

The Fosse, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Classic style bedroom
Designscape Architects Ltd

The Fosse

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

For nick-nacks and trinkets that brighten a bedroom.

21. You don't have to draw attention to the storage!

El continente y el contenido, Coblonal Arquitectura Coblonal Arquitectura Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
Coblonal Arquitectura

Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura

You can keep it subtle.

22. ​When your storage is large, don't try to hide it at all

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14, TOTUS TOTUS Modern style bedroom
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

This wall divide idea is great!

23. Be prepared to get ruthless

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Store useless items that you don't need out on display.

For more great home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 creative wardrobe ideas you can copy in your home.

27 attic conversions reaching lofty new heights
Have you found new ideas for your home organisation?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks