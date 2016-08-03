Building a Family's Dream Home

With a large family home already in place, you'll be forgiven for wondering what more this project could need, but you'll soon see.
With a desire to create a suitable and sunny workspace within the confines of the home design, the owners set about having a beautiful annex added and the finished result is lovely enough to make us want something similar. We do hope you're prepared to covet!
Let's a take a look at what was achieved…
When you have to call in the heavy machinery to complete a building project, you need to be sure it's all going to be worth it. These clients were absolutely certain so the building team wasted no time.
Just take a look at these surroundings! What a dream. If this annex is going to be a home office, we wouldn't mind having some stunning scenery to gaze at when we need inspiration.
With rudimentary framework now constructed, you can begin to gauge the style and size of this annex project.
Hardly a shrinking violet in architectural terms, it looks as though a substantial amount of extra space is going to be harnessed and we can't wait to see it.
We think you'd be hard-pressed or extremely picky to be able to spot this annex wasn't built when the rest of the house was. The external finish and styling has been kept identical to the main body, simply working with the garden and terrain. Hence the steep trajectory!
We can't help wondering how bright all that glazing is making the interior?
You'd never begrudge the 9-5 again if you worked here, would you?
With glorious views out into the garden, a double-height interior and lashings of warm natural wood, this is one of the dreamiest home offices/libraries we've ever seen, and we see a lot! Everything is so wonderfully proportional.
The creation of a mezzanine floor in this studious annex is fabulous, allowing for quiet, focused work, without shrinking the overall room, like a boxed-in ceiling would.
A simple desk, some handy storage and a connecting door to the main house all make this far more than your average home office. That view also helps!
We already loved the symbiotic design of the exterior, but when you really take a look at the inside of this home office annex you see just how much simplicity has played a central role.
Built-in bookcases and shelving systems have been crafted from the same wood as the wall panelling in order to keep everything clean and fresh. And the extra touch of windows at the rear of the space? Genius!
