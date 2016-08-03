A Cornish Family's Clifftop Home

Any house that's located as favourably as today's project will have a real task on its hands to compete with the view. However, we have to say that this particular property has made astonishingly light work of overshadowing its beautiful coastal location.

A modern build, it's quite incredible just how much it looks to belong in this organic setting and we know that you'll agree that it's added a certain something to the vista, rather than taking anything away.

Let's take a look at this spectacular home!