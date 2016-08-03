A Cornish Family's Clifftop Home

Any house that's located as favourably as today's project will have a real task on its hands to compete with the view. However, we have to say that this particular property has made astonishingly light work of overshadowing its beautiful coastal location.
A modern build, it's quite incredible just how much it looks to belong in this organic setting and we know that you'll agree that it's added a certain something to the vista, rather than taking anything away.
Let's take a look at this spectacular home!
When we said this was a new build project set on a clifftop, we know that you might have been picturing something that simply didn't belong. Fortunately, thanks to inspired architects and surrounding-sympathetic home design, this is a wonderfully harmonious home.
The wood cladding works well with the golden tones of the sand and the grey roof blends into the moody Cornwall sky. The angular shapes also helps this home feeling like a monolithic blot on the landscape. Just wait until you see it from a distance!
It takes a very special type of house to be able to detract attention away from the Cornish coastline but this specially built Passivhaus manages with ease.
Fully-equipped with renewable energy technology, this beautiful home becomes even more impressive when you learn that the site itself made for a difficult build, relying on a large amount of hand-carrying the composite materials. A true labour of love!
As soon as you walk inside you can feel the happy, content vibes that permeate the whole building. This is a great way to reinforce the point that it's not the size of your home that matters, but what it offers you in terms of functionality and respite.
This kitchen is an absolute dream and, while not huge, certainly has the feel of a room that's enjoyed and lived in.
While the wood on the outside of the building looks beautiful and helps to ground the property into the surroundings, inside it offers a new kind of warmth and cosiness.
Finished in a wonderful grey wash, the wall cladding works well with the large, snuggly sofa and with a lovely woodburner, this really is the dream coastal home! All that's missing is some driftwood art.
What makes this coastal home so charming and covetable is how simply it's been decorated. That said, it's always nice to add in a little luxury, which is what we see in this fabulous bathroom!
Still not ultra contemporary, and playing with a palette inspired by nature, the grey and white tones work wonderfully to make this wet room a necessary space that hasn't been overlooked when it came to the fit and finish.
