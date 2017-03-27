Your browser is out-of-date.

15 easy DIY ideas to make your home more special

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
We've all got a crafty DIY side to us. If only we could think of some fun and easy home improvement projects to complete in order to zing up our homes and up the cute factor a little bit.

Well, you don't need to be an expert to be able to complete any of the projects we're showing you today. Whether your sofa needs cheering up with some new cushions or your bathroom floor could use a flash of colour, we have the right project for you.

Let's get crafty!

1. Get your garden in on the fun by building a handy seating arrangement

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

2. Macramé is easy to master

MACRAME PLANT HANGER DOUBLE iDecorate Ltd GardenPlant pots & vases
iDecorate Ltd

MACRAME PLANT HANGER DOUBLE

iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd

And lets you create amazing Scandinavian-inspired plant hangers.

3. Put those origami skills to good use

12 Faltvorlagen für geometrischen Baumschmuck DIY, hinzhej hinzhej Living roomAccessories & decoration
hinzhej

hinzhej
hinzhej
hinzhej

And make fun decorations. You could even go large and try your hand at a lampshade!

4. Branch out from simple twigs in pots as corner decorations

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living roomLighting
Farrow &amp; Ball

Christmas '14

Farrow & Ball
Farrow &amp; Ball
Farrow & Ball

And try to make a driftwood tree! Some fairy lights will finish it perfectly.

5. Crack out the sewing machine

Trailing Flower Cushion Occipinti BedroomTextiles
Occipinti

Trailing Flower Cushion

Occipinti
Occipinti
Occipinti

And get to making some simple cushion slip on covers. The only limit is what fabrics you have to hand!

6. Unleash your inner Picasso

Wandtattoos für das Kinderzimmer, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
K&amp;L Wall Art

K&L Wall Art
K&amp;L Wall Art
K&L Wall Art

And paint a wall mural on your little one's bedroom wall.

7. Think about how you can repurpose items already in your home

Photos, homify Online GmbH & Co. KG homify Online GmbH & Co. KG
homify Online GmbH &amp; Co. KG

homify Online GmbH & Co. KG
homify Online GmbH &amp; Co. KG
homify Online GmbH & Co. KG

These plastic drinks bottle planters are amazing!

8. Don't confuse shabby chic with tatty

Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com, Annie Sloan Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan

Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com

Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan

You can easily and quickly give an old piece of furniture a new lease of life with some chalk paint.

9. A pegboard is the perfect one day project

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you need some extra organisation.

10. Brighten up boring storage items

Moderner Stauraum im Kinderzimmer, MOBIMIO - Räume für Kinder MOBIMIO - Räume für Kinder Nursery/kid's roomStorage
MOBIMIO—Räume für Kinder

MOBIMIO - Räume für Kinder
MOBIMIO—Räume für Kinder
MOBIMIO - Räume für Kinder

By painting the drawer and cupboard fronts.

11. Wine crates are so versatile and make great seats

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify

homify
homify
homify

And also perfect coffee tables and even beautiful bookshelves when stacked.

12. Don't walk on by a dull floor

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

Grab the pastel paints and go to town! The more vibrant the pattern, the better.

13. While you have the pastel paints handy

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

Think about painting up some plain plant pots.

14. Before you throw out any old jumpers or jackets

A stack of Finest Harris Tweed quilts Quilts by Lisa Watson BedroomTextiles Harris Tweed,double bed size,reversible,patchwork,quilt
Quilts by Lisa Watson

A stack of Finest Harris Tweed quilts

Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Cut out as much fabric as possible and create unique sofa throws.

15. Try your hand at some simple printing

Swallow collection of homewares homify Dining roomCrockery & glassware Cotton Blue dining,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature
homify

Swallow collection of homewares

homify
homify
homify

Napkins and tea towels are a great place to start!

For more DIY guidance, take a look at this Ideabook: When You Should DIY (Or Spend Some Money On A Pro).

15 absurdly easy kitchen DIYs that only look expensive
Are you feeling inspired to let out your crafty side?

