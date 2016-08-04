Your browser is out-of-date.

18 home decorating tricks the pros swear by

press profile homify
CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Sometimes we get the feeling that professional interior decorators don't want to tell you all their top tips for creating a stunning home design, but we've decided to anyway. After all, not everybody can afford to hire a team of decorators, but we all still want to have a wonderful home that we feel proud of.

From working with your space cleverly to choosing the right ready-to-buy textiles, we've got all the advice you need right here, so let's not waste any more time!

1. Pick a simple colour palette for everything in a room before you begin a revamp

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Tarimas de Autor

2. Make investment pieces take centre stage in a room

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

3. Give the illusion of more height by opting for low furniture

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia Campbell Watson Living roomSofas & armchairs
Campbell Watson

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia

4. Add a splash of colour around windows to take advantage of the sunlight!

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild Designers Guild Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Designers Guild

Madhuri Print collection AW14

5. Use mirrors to add warmth and perceived space

Crystal grey console table with cast aluminium top Lace Furniture
Lace Furniture

Crystal grey console table with cast aluminium top

6. Don't put off buying a statement sofa and make sure you buy one that will last forever

Dixie Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf

Dixie Sofa

7. If you can't face adding more colour to a room, add texture instead. Exposed brick works well

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
Prestigious Textiles

Printworks

8. Make sure any readymade curtains reach all the way to the floor, to make them appear more expensive

Living room curtains WN Interiors + WN Store Modern living room
WN Interiors + WN Store

Living room curtains

9. Always keep ceilings pale to make rooms feel taller. You can even opt for the same colour as the walls, just a shade or two lighter

Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling—As Built

10. Don't have perfectly matching crockery, as this is a nightmare if something breaks

homify Dining roomCrockery & glassware
homify

11. Gold and silver DO look good together, so ignore the naysayers!

Contemporary Greys and Mixed Metallics Heather Interior Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
Heather Interior Design

Contemporary Greys and Mixed Metallics

12. The only way to approach bold colours is with confidence, so dive in and give them a go

Feature Wall Madame Ant Minimalist walls & floors
Madame Ant

Feature Wall

13. A jute rug is a classic staple for any room and will tie it all together

Bespoke Sisal & Seagrass Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Sisal &amp; Seagrass

Bespoke

14. For a quick and easy way to add some luxe to a room, increase the number of cushions in place

DISCO | PILLOW Studio Lisa Bengtsson HouseholdTextiles
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

DISCO | PILLOW

15. A fully glass shower surround will make your bathroom feel much larger

Dream Bathroom, Sculleries of Stockbridge Sculleries of Stockbridge BathroomBathtubs & showers
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Dream Bathroom

16. Make a real feature of your kitchen splashback and opt for the largest possible. This will give a very continental feel

Kitchen Sink Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

Kitchen Sink

17. Don't stick to matching dining chairs as they can drown out the rest of the space. Shake things up with different styles

Klash Chairs Standrin Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored dining chairs,dining chair,dining room chairs,dining room
Standrin

Klash Chairs

18. Let the sizes of your rooms dictate where you put your furniture and never block out all the light

Roma Natural Walnut Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Roma Natural Walnut Bed

For more decorating tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Dos And Don’ts Of Interior Design.

Unbelievable 1950s Home Transformation
Have we shed light on secrets you didn't know before?

