Classic and modern kitchens

A classic kitchen is a timeless and beautiful addition to any home. With the inclusion of modern design elements and newer appliances, a classic kitchen can still be traditional but with a more updated feel. What's important is simply that a classic kitchen can function and be practical for our modern needs and use. Whichever the case, when done with the correct craftsmanship, a classic kitchen can really increase the value of a house.
In terms of style, wood is often the material of choice as it is timeless and great in personifying a traditional atmosphere. Below, we have selected ten different classic kitchens to give you an idea on how to incorporate a classic kitchen style into your home.
A very bespoke and handmade kitchen from Twenty 5 Design, that was made to measure. This space is designed perfectly to fit the contours of the room. With light streaming in from the conservatory roof, the vibrance of this classic kitchen is unmistakable. The wooden tops and cream base cabinets are all very classic looking indeed. The look has been modernised with the curved breakfast bar, contemporary bar stools and lighting. Not to mention the deep purple!
Classic design doesn't mean traditional, and it is important not to confuse the two. Classic means a design that will last for years and remain looking as good as the day it was installed. It is impervious to time. This kitchen is the epitome of classic design. The sharp edges and muted colours will last, easily, for years to come. Mixing wood and stainless steel brings together warm and cool effortlessly. The steel matches the contemporary lights that hang from the beamed ceiling. The entire room ties in elements that make it a cohesive design.
Does black ever go out of fashion? No, we don't think so, which makes it the perfect choice for a classic kitchen. The sharp lines on this island are very contemporary looking and act as a mirror to the sharp edges of the extractor fan above it. The black works in contrast to the neutral floor (which matches the worktops), and helps it stand out. By having a lighter floor, the room has ensured that it doesn't look to dark with the black.
As the heart of the home, an open classic kitchen is a perfect idea. This shaker kitchen is made from solid wood—which adds to the classic element of it. The island work top is white granite, with the other worktops being white quartz. Both of these hard wearing materials will last for years to come. The solid oak racks add to the colour of the kitchen and give it a little bit of life. All of the interiors of the cabinets are solid oak, and the exposed cupboards we see, can be open and exposed or cleverly hidden away. The pendant lights give a real sense of elegance to finish off the room's look.
This kitchen has a lovely blue island, which draws your eye straight to it. As a focal point it is very integral to this kitchen. Islands have grown hugely in popularity in recent years, and have quickly become part of classic design. The elements of the kitchen all work well together and the small details really add to it. The wooden top of the island matches the door, the beautiful chandelier style lighting and the shaker cupboards, all make this kitchen complete.
This kitchen is never going to go out of style. The light colour of the cabinets works well with the natural wood on the floor, contrasting the dark and light. The round wooden breakfast bar is a delight to look at and the whole central island is mirrored from the lights above. The deep creams on the wall give this a classic look that will continue to look amazing in the years to come.
Made from French polished Brazilian mahogany and satinwood and ebony panels, this is certainly one very luxurious kitchen. The sun on the mantel seems to be shining over the whole space. The range cooker is very classic in style and works in great contrast to the wood and granite worktops. Everything has been thought out in this kitchen to bring together classic style with absolute elegance.
This classic kitchen has a lot of traditional elements to it. The island is very classic and an integral part of the kitchen altogether. The mixing of the deep blue with the wood, really make it add some needed colour to the room. The soft wood works acts a good contrast to the natural stone floor too. The traditional elements are items like the lampshade and the curtains. These can easily be changed should you want to down the line, the kitchen itself will retain it's classic appeal.
This kitchen has an S bend sort of shape to it. It is a delight to look at and follow the curved shapes with your eye. Straight edges are very classic, however there is no need to stick to regimented design. We can see by looking at this kitchen that it will look as stunning in 10 years, as it does today. The white units and the range cooker all blend in together wonderfully, giving it understated appeal.
Kitchens need never look cold or gloomy. In fact we have never seen one look this way. Adding lots of natural sunlight can really change and lift a room. This beautiful classic kitchen is a sunny delight. Filled with natural light, lots of storage and having a little bit of a country feel to it, make it really feel classicly designed. Whether you choose oak, walnut or mahogany, we think we have shown just how important wood is when it comes to a classic kitchen.
Have a look at our Ideabook on Classic cream kitchens for more inspiration.