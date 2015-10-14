Classic and modern kitchens

A classic kitchen is a timeless and beautiful addition to any home. With the inclusion of modern design elements and newer appliances, a classic kitchen can still be traditional but with a more updated feel. What's important is simply that a classic kitchen can function and be practical for our modern needs and use. Whichever the case, when done with the correct craftsmanship, a classic kitchen can really increase the value of a house.

In terms of style, wood is often the material of choice as it is timeless and great in personifying a traditional atmosphere. Below, we have selected ten different classic kitchens to give you an idea on how to incorporate a classic kitchen style into your home.