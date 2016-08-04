This Home's Perfect Finishing Touch

With a family home having been freshly refurbished and given a makeover, attention was turned to the garden. The aim was to make sure that the outside space perfectly complemented the newly upgraded interior and it certainly doesn't disappoint.
A quintessential English country space, the landscaping is nothing short of wonderful and, with a terrace and beautiful full to bursting borders in place, we have to say that it is quite lovely!
Join us as we take a look around…
With a wonderful home such as this, it makes perfect sense that the surrounding gardens would need to be given some tender loving care.
We all know that a garden can make or break a façade and when you see some of the detailing that has been added, we think you'll agree that this is a truly stunning property!
With a large garden to take care of, there is almost limitless potential and here, a lot has been crammed in.
Far from asking the landscapers to install a healthy lawn, path and not much else, there was clearly a
more is more attitude and it looks amazing. The curve of the path is such a nice touch!
With a beautiful garden it stands to reason that you would want a lovely vantage point from which to fully appreciate it, which is exactly what this sociable terrace offers in spades.
With comfortable seating for lazy summer days and a chic dining set for easy outdoor dining, it must be difficult to find the motivation to ever go indoors!
Plants and flowers are all very well in a modern garden but a water feature will always make a big splash!
Far from being a traditional pond, this long, lean and contemporary set up, complete with waterfall, really draws the eye and helps to lift the garden from nice to extra special.
These borders are nothing short of gorgeous. Bursting with fabulous ground-covering shrubs and perfectly spaced trees, there is a real sense of maturity already embedded, not to mention some fabulous colour!
Add some beautiful outdoor lighting and you'd have the ideal garden for day to night enjoyment!
