Easy ideas to instantly modernise your home's hallway

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
Your hallway says a lot about your home and, as the first thing that guests see, you will want it to make a great first impression. Nothing falls short of the mark quite like an outdated or old-fashioned entrance hall, so we've found some great ways that you can inject some modern styling.

From statement lighting through to orchestrating some strong contrasts, we think we've got some great ideas for every home design. Take a look and see if any could lift the profile of your hall!

1. A rich, bold colour will definitely inject a strong sense of personality and style. We think a dark hue works especially well!

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

2. Add some functional yet beautiful storage. This is extra pertinent if you have a family and lots of shoes to clutter up the space

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom Wood Blue
Transition Interior Design

3. Statement lighting is a dramatic and striking feature in a hallway. Contemporary lighting will instantly revolutionise the décor!

Apartamento GL, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

4. Look for reflective, shiny materials that you can use in your hallway, as this will keep light bouncing around and look futuristic

Apartamento ME, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

5. Less is sometimes more, so how about a mirrored wall with a large piece of art mounted on it? What a way to demonstrate your tastes!

Apartamento MV, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

6. Dramatic contrasts can be achieved with natural wall coverings and bright white. Plus, they look intensely modern

CASA TRIZO / MARRAM ARQUITECTO, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Fundamentals Of Creating A Welcoming Hallway For Your Guests.

A Couple Builds Their 50 m² Home with Love and a Tiny Budget
Which idea are you planning on copying in your hall?

No, Thanks