Easy ideas to instantly modernise your home's hallway

Your hallway says a lot about your home and, as the first thing that guests see, you will want it to make a great first impression. Nothing falls short of the mark quite like an outdated or old-fashioned entrance hall, so we've found some great ways that you can inject some modern styling.

From statement lighting through to orchestrating some strong contrasts, we think we've got some great ideas for every home design. Take a look and see if any could lift the profile of your hall!