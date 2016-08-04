A Couple Builds Their 50 m² Home with Love and a Tiny Budget

Clever ideas and innovative ways of living have been realised in this amazing project that comes direct from South Korea. Situated on a small and challenging site, this newly finished house makes use of every inch of space like no other home.
Outside, the architecture on display defies its small dimensions and flaunts itself as a spectacular piece of modern home design. What makes this project particularly impressive was that it was all achieved using what most would consider as a tiny budget.
How it was made possible will be revealed as your read, so start scrolling!
Before we take a look at the finished home, we thought it would be appropriate to take an in depth look of the relationship between the build and its site. A rendered, cross section perspective allows us to see how the architects have moulded the structure around a hostile topography.
The tall and lean volume protrudes skywards in a bold manner. Entrance to the home is made on the upper level where one will find communal areas designed to be as open plan and spacious as possible. Private rooms accommodated on the level are more modest in terms of their scale but are defined more by their cosiness and practicality.
The long and lean site offered a limited number of options for the professionals at OBBA. Making matters worse was the fact that the steep topography is prone to flooding during the wet season. Despite the challenges, the home was built on time and well within budget.
We adore the bold architecture that commands such a presence.
Can you believe that it has a floor space of only 50 m²?
Space inside this home doesn't function as one would automatically assume. The experts have coordinated the rooms to accommodate a plethora of different activities that are undertaken at the discretion of those living within.
Interaction is a key driver in the layout of this level, which can be seen in the photo. Notice how a breakfast bar was built between the gap between the living room and kitchen. Those preparing meals inside the kitchen are at eye level of those sitting by the bar, resulting in constant conversation between the two.
Above, an attic space is utilised as a mezzanine level where one can relax alone or socialise with others.
In most houses the staircase is just a simple thing used to get from point A to point B. But sometimes they can be designed with a surprising twist.
The staircase on the right, made from locally sourced timber, provides a beautiful feature for this transitional area. The caramel tones of the wood bring a natural and eye-catching contrast within this all-white space.
Creeping up the opposite side is a miniature staircase that was built for the cats of the household. This purr-fect feature will keep feline friends happy while also introducing an interesting talking point when guests spot it.
Every household requires storage, but it seems like few homes are built with enough to go round.
In this home of only 50 m², the architects were still able to find ways to provide sufficient storage options. A great example of this is found next to the kitchen.
An attractive and practical timber shelf unit was custom-built to fit between the gaps between the outer and partisan wall. See how much space has been made available in this fantastic design!
To conclude the tour, we are treated with a glimpse of the view one can see when spending time inside the living room. With such beauty on display, all one needs here is a comfy chair and perhaps a warm mug of tea.
Did you notice that films can be projected onto the blank space between the window and the ceiling? Proving again that there is no such thing as wasted space inside this clever home.
Since this is the last picture, the tour does in fact end here.