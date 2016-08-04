A Couple Builds Their 50 m² Home with Love and a Tiny Budget

Clever ideas and innovative ways of living have been realised in this amazing project that comes direct from South Korea. Situated on a small and challenging site, this newly finished house makes use of every inch of space like no other home.

Outside, the architecture on display defies its small dimensions and flaunts itself as a spectacular piece of modern home design. What makes this project particularly impressive was that it was all achieved using what most would consider as a tiny budget.

How it was made possible will be revealed as your read, so start scrolling!