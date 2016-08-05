Happy Home for a Young Family

In our latest Ideabook, we discover what could be the prototype for the perfect family home. Designed by the Germany based architecture firm, Albrecht Jung, this new build has a sense of energy and excitement that always keeps the lucky owners on their toes.

This suburban treasure belies a smart interior layout that brings natural light, views and fresh air deep into the living areas. Enhancing all this is the incredible white on white colour scheme, which is simply dazzling.

Let's begin discovering the project and all it has to offer!