Happy Home for a Young Family

In our latest Ideabook, we discover what could be the prototype for the perfect family home. Designed by the Germany based architecture firm, Albrecht Jung, this new build has a sense of energy and excitement that always keeps the lucky owners on their toes.
This suburban treasure belies a smart interior layout that brings natural light, views and fresh air deep into the living areas. Enhancing all this is the incredible
white on white colour scheme, which is simply dazzling.
Let's begin discovering the project and all it has to offer!
When designing this home, the architects employed specific architectural principles, most notably those found in Bauhaus to give the home design harmonious proportions with a sense of grandeur.
As you can see in the picture, the grand two-storey residence stands as an impressive landmark on the street. With its classic good looks, we can't help but feel a sense of anticipation with what's to come.
The two-car garage was a must have feature for this family, with both parents working and the little ones always needing a lift somewhere. In the evening the cars are kept safe and secure along with the other valuables stored inside.
It was critical to the design that the approach to nature and the architecture was one of harmony. Notice how the landscape elements compliment and add to the experience of the architecture both externally and internally.
The family living here feel in touch with nature no matter where they spend time. A popular spot is the seating area located right on the paving close to the main building. The pavement flows seamlessly onto a lush lawn, which extends for what seems like miles.
Our first glimpse inside the home is of the living room where the interior designers have struck the perfect balance between comfy accents and modernity.
A tasteful neutral colour scheme with a unique mix of contemporary pieces makes this a pleasant space for the family to spend an evening. We are fans in particular of the simple rug, which provides a simple style and a soft touch underfoot.
And did you notice the two-sided fireplace that has been built within the partisan wall? What a stunning inclusion!
With its glistening surfaces and wide proportions, we're introduced to the main bathroom in the most spectacular way. In a space with such gorgeous finishes and fittings, it's difficult for us to put a finger on what we love the most!
That being said, our eyes are drawn to the floating cabinet due to its seamless drawers and geometric design. Enlarging the space in a wonderful fashion is the modern mirror sourced from a local maker.
We conclude our tour of this project with an image of one of the many cute design accents found within this home. Despite having only recently moved in, the family already feel comfortable and happy in their new home.
All in all, the young family who live here have an exciting new chapter awaiting them and they're thrilled that it was all made possible by the talented team at Albrecht Jung.
