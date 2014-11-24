Urban renewal: Streetdome, Denmark

The eyes of the design world have recently been drawn to Haderslev, a Danish town located deep in one of Denmark's many fjords. The town of 22,000 inhabitants has recently seen the completion of 'Streetdome', a multi-purpose recreational park and culture centre, an addition to Haderslev much to the delight of local youth. 'Streetdome' is a vast and unique urban landscape which features a 4,500 square metre skatepark, indoor rock climbing walls, and a large pool for canoe polo, to become the local hub for recreation, all coming together on the shores of the town's beautiful harbourside setting.
Designed in close collaboration between Danish architecture and design practices CEBRA and Glifberg + Lykke, 'Streetdome' is the ultimate urban hangout for the young and the young at heart. Let us take you on a tour of a facility that merges architecture, design and function, setting the standard for the next wave of urban recreational areas.
The large igloo-shaped dome which forms the main building of the facility is where you will find the indoor half of the skatepark, rock climbing walls, and a half-court for basketball, complete with viewing stands. The roof spans 40 metres and has been designed so no load bearing structures are necessary, keeping the floor space open for recreation. The modern design of course does not leave the environment out of the equation, and is therefore unheated, and is primarily illuminated by the sun via the large skylights which form half the dome.
Viewed from across the harbour, we get an honest feel of the size of the 1,500 sq metre dome. Not forgetting its industrial past, CEBRA and Glifberg + Lykke decided to incorporate the existing silos into the design, with renowned graffiti artist Victor Ash chosen to make his mark on the site, painting the silos with sea creatures in honour of its waterfront location; the Haderslev harbour feeding out into the Baltic sea. Behind the silos lies an area for parkour, and the pool used for canoe polo. The site is surrounded by a social housing complex, a school for adult education, and a Danish government building, clearly marking the social and community context of the project, and its commitment to increasing social diversity.
The outdoor skatepark occupies two thirds of the 4500 sq metre site, with the landscape's topography equally as futuristic as the dome that shadows it. The spaces of the skatepark were divided into three section that allow users of different skill levels to test their abilities, whilst still being able to interact with one another. The various reliefs and dynamic curves are an invitation to discover the potential of the park, stimulating the creativity of all users. Notice the greenery of the dome's roof, which comes to life in the springtime.
Here we see exactly how well the igloo and the outdoor park merge seamlessly, creating a space of perfect cohesion. The plexiglass doors can pushed right back, allowing skaters and riders to seamlessly move in and out, using the park to its full potential.
Canoe polo is a form of water polo, combining canoeing and ball skills to create a sport of tactics, physical strength and teamwork. The brand new 'Streetdome' facility includes a canoe polo pool, demonstrating the diversity of the project.
With such a positive response from the local community and from national and international press alike, CEBRA and Glifberg + Lykke are sure to be proud of the latest addition to their portfolio's, and we hope more urban projects spring up like this in cities and towns across Europe to keep youth entertained and active.