Urban renewal: Streetdome, Denmark

The eyes of the design world have recently been drawn to Haderslev, a Danish town located deep in one of Denmark's many fjords. The town of 22,000 inhabitants has recently seen the completion of 'Streetdome', a multi-purpose recreational park and culture centre, an addition to Haderslev much to the delight of local youth. 'Streetdome' is a vast and unique urban landscape which features a 4,500 square metre skatepark, indoor rock climbing walls, and a large pool for canoe polo, to become the local hub for recreation, all coming together on the shores of the town's beautiful harbourside setting.

Designed in close collaboration between Danish architecture and design practices CEBRA and Glifberg + Lykke, 'Streetdome' is the ultimate urban hangout for the young and the young at heart. Let us take you on a tour of a facility that merges architecture, design and function, setting the standard for the next wave of urban recreational areas.