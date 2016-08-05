Your browser is out-of-date.

14 tricks to help you avoid losing your home deposit

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
Renting comes with its own set of benefits and advantages, such as certain responsibilities falling squarely on the shoulders of your home’s owner (whether it be the painting of the exterior walls or the re-carpeting of the interior rooms). 

However, after you have had your fun decorating and designing your temporary space to your stylish heart’s content, it may become time to move on to something bigger and better (and hopefully more permanent). But when that happens, you have your own set of responsibilities to take care of to ensure a decent space for the new tenants – and, of course, to ensure that security deposit you put down finds its way back to you.

Here is how you do it…

​1. Touch up those walls

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY homify Modern houses
homify

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY

homify
homify
homify

That picture gallery may have looked stunning against the wall, but make sure that you take out all the screws, nails, and other things from the wall.

Neatly putty and paint over the remaining holes to make that wall look as good as new.

2. Indulge in a good dusting

Westbury Painted 3+4 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomCupboards & sideboards
The Cotswold Company

Westbury Painted 3+4 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Using a cloth that will pick up the dust instead of spread it around, dust all surfaces in your home. This includes the top of cabinets, underneath stairs, inside all corners, etc.

3. Focus on those windows

Cafe Style Shutters for Bay Windows homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
homify

Cafe Style Shutters for Bay Windows

homify
homify
homify

All windows, window screens, window ledges, and window frames need to be thoroughly cleaned to eliminate all smears, streaks, dust and dirt.

4. Enjoy a good wipe down

Project 4 Connaught Place, Marble Arch, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Living roomLighting
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 4 Connaught Place, Marble Arch

Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Wipe down (and completely remove) any dirt that has built up on light switches, switch plates, outlets, walls, kitchen taps, bath faucets. Wherever you find it, basically.

5. Shelves and drawers

Coastal Townhouse, Jude Burrows Interior Design Jude Burrows Interior Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
Jude Burrows Interior Design

Coastal Townhouse

Jude Burrows Interior Design
Jude Burrows Interior Design
Jude Burrows Interior Design

Remove the shelf- and drawer liners from the drawers in your kitchen and bathroom, and clean them out thoroughly. Afterwards, clean the inside of the drawers and shelves themselves.

6. When it comes to the bathroom

Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom luxury,contemporary,bathroom,bathroom design,modern
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Treat your bathroom to a thorough cleaning: scrub the toilet and bath until they gleam (remember to remove the toilet seat to clean underneath; shine the sink and tub faucets; de-scale that shower head with vinegar; clean the tiles and tile grout; dust those drawers and cabinets; and mop the floor. 

Show those owners what a great tenant you are: this is how you go about: Fixing Your Annoying Leaky Shower.

7. That toilet seat

Compact Flush to Wall Pan & Cistern Hudson Reed BathroomToilets
Hudson Reed

Compact Flush to Wall Pan & Cistern

Hudson Reed
Hudson Reed
Hudson Reed

If it looks like it has seen better days (even after you’ve given it a decent cleaning), it might be wise to replace the toilet seat with a new one.

8. When it comes to the kitchen

Bespoke Kitchen, Reeva Design Reeva Design KitchenStorage
Reeva Design

Bespoke Kitchen

Reeva Design
Reeva Design
Reeva Design

Don’t leave out the heart of your home: de-scale the faucets and sink with white vinegar; scrub that greasy dust off those cabinets and extractor fan; clean the backsplash and grout; dust and clean out the cabinets and drawers; and treat your oven, fridge, and other appliances to a cleaning that will leave them shiny and spotless.

9. Don’t forget about the taps

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomFittings
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

Shine up all your taps by either cleaning them with hot water and vinegar, or polishing them with a stainless-steel cleaner.

10. Tackle those air conditioners

Radiators , Stelrad Stelrad Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Stelrad

Radiators

Stelrad
Stelrad
Stelrad

Clean all of the air conditioner vents with dish soap and a sponge, and remember to thoroughly dust all of the radiators. 

11. Next up: your garage

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Garages & sheds
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

You don’t need to meticulously clean the entire garage with a toothbrush, but at least empty it out and treat it to a decent sweeping. If you have any workbenches or cabinets, remember to dust them as well.

12. Your garden

Gartenoase inmitten der Großstadt, neuegaerten-gartenkunst neuegaerten-gartenkunst Modern garden
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

If you have a garden, remove everything you have from it (children’s toys, potted plants, etc.), weed it, and then show it some lawn care.

13. The laundry room

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

If you have a laundry room, make sure to clean the inside and outside of the washer and dryer. Remember to clean out anything in the cabinets, including any gunk that your laundry soap may have left with each wash.

14. The final touch

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

After everything has been moved out, do a once over on those empty rooms with a decent sweeping and mopping/vacuuming to leave a prim and proper space for the next tenants.

Humble Extension with Big Wow Factor
Can you think of any other tips we missed?

