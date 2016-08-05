14 tricks to help you avoid losing your home deposit

Renting comes with its own set of benefits and advantages, such as certain responsibilities falling squarely on the shoulders of your home’s owner (whether it be the painting of the exterior walls or the re-carpeting of the interior rooms).
However, after you have had your fun decorating and designing your temporary space to your stylish heart’s content, it may become time to move on to something bigger and better (and hopefully more permanent). But when that happens, you have your own set of responsibilities to take care of to ensure a decent space for the new tenants – and, of course, to ensure that security deposit you put down finds its way back to you.
Here is how you do it…
That picture gallery may have looked stunning against the wall, but make sure that you take out all the screws, nails, and other things from the wall.
Neatly putty and paint over the remaining holes to make that wall look as good as new.
Using a cloth that will pick up the dust instead of spread it around, dust all surfaces in your home. This includes the top of cabinets, underneath stairs, inside all corners, etc.
All windows, window screens, window ledges, and window frames need to be thoroughly cleaned to eliminate all smears, streaks, dust and dirt.
Wipe down (and completely remove) any dirt that has built up on light switches, switch plates, outlets, walls, kitchen taps, bath faucets. Wherever you find it, basically.
Remove the shelf- and drawer liners from the drawers in your kitchen and bathroom, and clean them out thoroughly. Afterwards, clean the inside of the drawers and shelves themselves.
Treat your bathroom to a thorough cleaning: scrub the toilet and bath until they gleam (remember to remove the toilet seat to clean underneath; shine the sink and tub faucets; de-scale that shower head with vinegar; clean the tiles and tile grout; dust those drawers and cabinets; and mop the floor.
If it looks like it has seen better days (even after you’ve given it a decent cleaning), it might be wise to replace the toilet seat with a new one.
Don’t leave out the heart of your home: de-scale the faucets and sink with white vinegar; scrub that greasy dust off those cabinets and extractor fan; clean the backsplash and grout; dust and clean out the cabinets and drawers; and treat your oven, fridge, and other appliances to a cleaning that will leave them shiny and spotless.
Shine up all your taps by either cleaning them with hot water and vinegar, or polishing them with a stainless-steel cleaner.
Clean all of the air conditioner vents with dish soap and a sponge, and remember to thoroughly dust all of the radiators.
You don’t need to meticulously clean the entire garage with a toothbrush, but at least empty it out and treat it to a decent sweeping. If you have any workbenches or cabinets, remember to dust them as well.
If you have a garden, remove everything you have from it (children’s toys, potted plants, etc.), weed it, and then show it some lawn care.
If you have a laundry room, make sure to clean the inside and outside of the washer and dryer. Remember to clean out anything in the cabinets, including any gunk that your laundry soap may have left with each wash.
After everything has been moved out, do a once over on those empty rooms with a decent sweeping and mopping/vacuuming to leave a prim and proper space for the next tenants.