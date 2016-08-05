14 tricks to help you avoid losing your home deposit

Renting comes with its own set of benefits and advantages, such as certain responsibilities falling squarely on the shoulders of your home’s owner (whether it be the painting of the exterior walls or the re-carpeting of the interior rooms).

However, after you have had your fun decorating and designing your temporary space to your stylish heart’s content, it may become time to move on to something bigger and better (and hopefully more permanent). But when that happens, you have your own set of responsibilities to take care of to ensure a decent space for the new tenants – and, of course, to ensure that security deposit you put down finds its way back to you.

Here is how you do it…