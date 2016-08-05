14 things that should be on all British garden wish lists

Before you start with any new gardening projects, perhaps you should have a think about sitting down and compiling a comprehensive wish list. Think of it this way: if you know what you want, you can cut out anything else and stick to a definite budget.

When it comes to creating a beautiful British garden, we think we’ve curated the ultimate wish list right here. You might not want absolutely everything on it, or have the room to accommodate everything, but we bet there are at least one or two items that you can’t live without.

Let’s take a look and see if fabulous patio furniture or wow factor water features are your weakness!