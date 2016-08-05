Your browser is out-of-date.

14 things that should be on all British garden wish lists

press profile homify press profile homify
A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Before you start with any new gardening projects, perhaps you should have a think about sitting down and compiling a comprehensive wish list. Think of it this way: if you know what you want, you can cut out anything else and stick to a definite budget.

When it comes to creating a beautiful British garden, we think we’ve curated the ultimate wish list right here. You might not want absolutely everything on it, or have the room to accommodate everything, but we bet there are at least one or two items that you can’t live without.

Let’s take a look and see if fabulous patio furniture or wow factor water features are your weakness!

1. We’re yet to find someone who doesn’t love a summerhouse. What a dreamy little escape!

Gartenhaus, Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Modern garden
2. It goes without saying that the quintessential British garden will always have a well kept lawn

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
3. If you're keen on getting your hands dirty, a handy little potting shed will be a great addition

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
4. Water, water everywhere! Whether in pond or fountain form, you can’t deny it looks spot on

Natural stone pond Aquajoy water gardens ltd Modern garden
5. A little of the good life goes a long way, so how about cordoning off a small growing patch?

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
6. A divine little terrace, complete with comfortable seating, really finishes a garden

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
7. If you’ve got somewhere to sit, why not add a little cooking station too?

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
8. For hot sunny days, an awning is the ideal way to find a little respite

Garden furniture Lothian Design GardenFurniture
9. Whatever you like doing in your garden, you’ll want to do it privately, so some suitable fencing or a wall is a must

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
10. Vibrant plants will always make a garden look finished to perfection. Be bold!

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored kitchen garden,Potager,Town garden,Small garden
11. A perfectly level, well thought out path can really tip a garden into the exemplar category. Plus, you want to keep feet off delicate areas

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Glass Blue roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
12. A garden hammock will never fall out of favour with us as one of the things to have. Simply string it up and ignore the world for a bit

Sunset Hammock Hen and Hammock GardenFurniture
13. Beautiful planters not only add aesthetic value, but you can also reposition them, making future garden upgrading a doddle

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders ELLA JAMES GardenPlant pots & vases
14. Finally, don’t forget to think about adding some stunning lighting to your garden. You want to see the fruits of your labour, after all!

Aperture bench MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden bench,custom,outdoor,garden,modern,lights
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Garden Party Saving Ideas For Erratic British Summers.

Easy ideas to instantly modernise your home's hallway
What garden ideas are now blossoming in your brain?

