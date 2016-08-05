Your browser is out-of-date.

19 cheap and simple home improvement ideas

Kangan Arora @ Heal's, FLOOR_STORY FLOOR_STORY Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
The key to home improvement is to make it as easy on yourself as possible. This must be why so many people hire interior designers, but don't worry if you don’t have the budget for such an extravagance.

We have some cheap and easy ways to update your home right here and all you’ll need is a small amount of cash, a little free time and some imagination. We hope you’ve got the craft bug and some old dining chairs lying around…

1. Furniture on wheels offers the possibility of fluid, evolving interiors that never get old. Simply pick up some castors from a DIY shop

Contemporary Eco Kitchen in the Cotswolds homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

Contemporary Eco Kitchen in the Cotswolds

homify
homify
homify

2. Plants are you best friends when it comes to updating a space instantly!

WOODEN WALL HOOKS, SQUARE AND RECTANGULAR DESIGN, PLAIN COLOURS chocolate creative HouseholdStorage
chocolate creative

WOODEN WALL HOOKS, SQUARE AND RECTANGULAR DESIGN, PLAIN COLOURS

chocolate creative
chocolate creative
chocolate creative

3. If you can’t buy new items, simply paint up old furniture! Shabby chic means you don’t have to get a perfect finish

Klash Chairs Standrin Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored dining chairs,dining chair,dining room chairs,dining room
Standrin

Klash Chairs

Standrin
Standrin
Standrin

4. Look for a smaller number of more quirky pieces. They will pull focus from the rest of the space

Edge Coffee Table homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

Edge Coffee Table

homify
homify
homify

5. Upcycle old apple and wine crates into handy storage and furniture

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Line drawers with awesome retro wallpaper for added zing in your storage

Large Recycled Wooden Chest of Drawers Vintage Archive HouseholdStorage
Vintage Archive

Large Recycled Wooden Chest of Drawers

Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive

7. If lining goes well, you could even try your hand at some decoupage or painting. Just start with an item of furniture you could live without!

Cubist Credenza 13 Turner Furniture HouseholdStorage
Turner Furniture

Cubist Credenza 13

Turner Furniture
Turner Furniture
Turner Furniture

8. Dig out your fabric stash and make a few simple slip-on cushion covers

Decorative Animal Cushions and Wallpaper Helen Gordon HouseholdTextiles
Helen Gordon

Decorative Animal Cushions and Wallpaper

Helen Gordon
Helen Gordon
Helen Gordon

9. Don’t overlook simple items, such as wall hooks. It’s all about what you have dangling from them and they can look ever so striking

Blomp Coat Hook aCathroDESIGN Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands Plastic
aCathroDESIGN

Blomp Coat Hook

aCathroDESIGN
aCathroDESIGN
aCathroDESIGN

10. Mini bulldog clips are a great way to hand photographs and art, if you like something a bit different

Wall Grooppo.org Modern study/office
Grooppo.org

Wall

Grooppo.org
Grooppo.org
Grooppo.org

11. Open, simple storage is easier to move than built-in items and can be customised easily

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

12. Rugs are a one-stop way to totally change the vibe and comfort level of a room and can be so cheap

Kangan Arora - Weft FLOOR_STORY Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
FLOOR_STORY

Kangan Arora—Weft

FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY

14. Ladder shelves offer cool, calm and casual storage wherever you need it the most. Paint them a bright colour and they look great

Oakland 4ft 6 Double Bed The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
The Cotswold Company

Oakland 4ft 6 Double Bed

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

13. Frame your art, but don’t feel like you have to hang it on the wall. You can simply lean it up, while stood on the floor. No drilling needed!

Ben Lowe canvas prints homify ArtworkPictures & paintings Multicolored
homify

Ben Lowe canvas prints

homify
homify
homify

15. Curtains make a vast difference to any room, especially if they were absent before. You could even make your own simple tab tops

Galloway Sheers Collection , MYB Textiles MYB Textiles Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
MYB Textiles

Galloway Sheers Collection

MYB Textiles
MYB Textiles
MYB Textiles

16. When all else in your bedroom is simple, perhaps you could go a little overboard with the headboard? What a statement!

Moultrie Park Poster Bed ALARUS INTERIORS BedroomBeds & headboards
ALARUS INTERIORS

Moultrie Park Poster Bed

ALARUS INTERIORS
ALARUS INTERIORS
ALARUS INTERIORS

17. Removable wall decals look great, are easy and fast to apply and non-permanent. A great way to change up a room!

'Enjoy Every Moment' Wall Sticker Kutuu Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Kutuu

'Enjoy Every Moment' Wall Sticker

Kutuu
Kutuu
Kutuu

18. Table lamps aren’t as old-fashioned as you might think and certainly perk up a room. Funky shades can work wonders to add some whimsy

Hand Crafted Lighting, Hunkydory Home Hunkydory Home Living roomLighting
Hunkydory Home

Hand Crafted Lighting

Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home

19. To get your home looking freshly decorated from top to bottom, a quick and simple upgrade is changing your door handles. You won’t believe what an impact it makes

NINFA Las Maneta Windows & doorsDoorknobs & accessories Porcelain Beige porcelain,brass,patine,lever,door handle,round rose,classic,door
Las Maneta

NINFA

Las Maneta
Las Maneta
Las Maneta

For more home décor DIY tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Easy DIY Ideas To Make Your Home More Special.

Happy Home for a Young Family
Which idea(s) could make a big impact on your home?

