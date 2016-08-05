Sad Empty Flat Becomes a Cosy Home

When you see the before picture of this home, you'll take a moment to wonder what could reasonably be done to bring it back from the brink.

Looking all sorts of outdated and unloved, it hardly had the look or feel of a cherished family home, but with some ingenious home design ideas and well thought out features added, it's a whole new home!

If you're about to take on a new project, this could be all the inspiration you need.