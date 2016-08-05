Sad Empty Flat Becomes a Cosy Home

When you see the before picture of this home, you'll take a moment to wonder what could reasonably be done to bring it back from the brink.
Looking all sorts of outdated and unloved, it hardly had the look or feel of a cherished family home, but with some ingenious home design ideas and well thought out features added, it's a whole new home!
If you're about to take on a new project, this could be all the inspiration you need.
The space is a decent size and there looks to be a great light source but other than that, what can you really say?
We hardly think that the thin brown carpet and apricot walls are going to live on forever in style journals! This really is budget décor at its worst.
A few years ago, if interior designers had tried to convince us that polished floors, basic white walls and a stark, almost industrial vibe was going to be the cutting edge of chic, we might have laughed but look at it now.
Coupled with some fabulous lighting and unapologetic retro furniture, this setting is nothing short of contemporary cool with a comfortable twist. What an astounding transformation!
This is an open plan living room/kitchen that we could certainly get used to. Especially with that wild mix of furniture styles.
While the cabinets are sleek, minimalist and wonderfully understated, the traditional farmhouse table really lends a homely edge to the space, tying it in with the more retro living room additions. It shouldn't work but you can't deny that it does!
Just when you think you are looking at the ultimate in minimalist, stunning bedrooms, you catch a glimpse of something a little bit strange. That's what we love about this transformation! You can't ever get comfortable or think that you know it all.
With a chic bed and beautiful built-in wardrobes, what a shock to the senses the bright orange en suite sink is. This home does such a good job of having it all, but hiding that it does.
We're getting the sense that the owners of this newly refurbished home like to shock and surprise. They're also clearly suckers for a flash of vibrant colour! How else could you explain this sweet yet striking bathroom?
Understated in all areas, the vivid blue walls just jolt you back to the reality of this house and we love it. There is such a prevailing sense of fun in every room.
Just for fun, we've included this picture. As we said, this house was at risk of striking out style wise, but thankfully it was saved in the nick of time. The designers were on a real roll!
