Humble Extension with Big Wow Factor

We bet there's a few of you out there that don't see how a modest flat roof extension could make a huge difference to a family home. However, once you take a look at today's featured project, we know your minds will be changed.

Far from simply adding to the depth of the house, these small yet still mighty additions open up the main body of a home and add new levels of practicality, all on a reasonable budget. Come and take a look at what you could unlock in your own property!