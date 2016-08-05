Humble Extension with Big Wow Factor

We bet there's a few of you out there that don't see how a modest flat roof extension could make a huge difference to a family home. However, once you take a look at today's featured project, we know your minds will be changed.
Far from simply adding to the depth of the house, these small yet still mighty additions open up the main body of a home and add new levels of practicality, all on a reasonable budget. Come and take a look at what you could unlock in your own property!
Just from this picture we can see that the neighbourhood is no stranger to a little home improvement project, what with loft conversions already in place. Nevertheless, the main attraction here is this modest yet lovely kitchen extension.
Understated in its design, it offers high levels of practicality without demanding a gargantuan financial investment. What could be better than that?
We have to say that we really do admire how low key this addition is.
Mirroring the red brickwork of the lower portion of the main house, it has required little in the way of garden sacrifice yet seems to have opened up the interior no end. It's the Tardis of modern family home extensions! Even the white windows and doors look at home here.
Picture your home as it stands. Now imagine how much extra living space you would have if you were to transport your kitchen out into a specifically designed extension. It's starting to appeal to you, isn't it?
This kitchen is an absolute delight and, with ample room for a wealth of gorgeous gloss cabinets and appliances, it just goes to show what can be achieved with a small budget. After all, this kitchen lacks nothing!
One perfectly placed skylight is doing the work of a thousand spotlights in this room, helping to make sure that the space is airy and usable, day and night.
We think the flooring team also really hit the right note, with ultra glossy tiles that seem to endlessly reflect the natural sunlight around the space. How can something so modest make such an impact?
As if a stunning kitchen wasn't enough of a selling point for this extension, here we see the hidden extra bonus!
In a busy family home we know we don't have to tell you what a godsend a second bathroom would be and here, it looks as good as it is functional. Neutral like the rest of the extension, it allows usability to take centre stage and simply exists to improve the lives of the residents. Now that's what we call perfect home design!
