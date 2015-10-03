A House Full Of Surprises

Today on homify we are taking a trip to South West London. Located on Princes Way, within the district of Putney, lies a new build home from Frost Architects, which truly pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved through astute planning and stylish, sophisticated design. Blending contemporary bespoke features with a traditional exterior and façade, this dwelling is unique, intriguing and utterly luxurious. The style of the home is a mixture of loved British styles but features predominant Tudor and Arts & Crafts aesthetics.

If you'd like to take a peek inside this interesting home, check out the images, below, and journey into a truly large and lavish, yet highly liveable home.