A House Full Of Surprises

Today on homify we are taking a trip to South West London. Located on Princes Way, within the district of Putney, lies a new build home from Frost Architects, which truly pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved through astute planning and stylish, sophisticated design. Blending contemporary bespoke features with a traditional exterior and façade, this dwelling is unique, intriguing and utterly luxurious. The style of the home is a mixture of loved British styles but features predominant Tudor and Arts & Crafts aesthetics.
If you'd like to take a peek inside this interesting home, check out the images, below, and journey into a truly large and lavish, yet highly liveable home.
The exterior façade of this home is replete with a huge volume of windows. The dark brick looks smart against the lower-storey of white render, while the Tudor roof gables are stylish and in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular.
As we move around the home we see the unbelievable rear exterior. Unlike any other traditional home, this space is able to be entirely opened up to the adjacent garden. Offering an ideal space for the avid entertainer, this dwelling would be perfect for hosting any kind of classy soirée, or snazzy shindig. The bi-fold doors open up exposing the new tiled courtyard, and as well as providing an abundance of natural light, also allow a cool breeze to travel throughout the open living spaces.
Possibly one of the best features of the new abode is this striking and eye-catching bespoke timber staircase. Leading in a loose circular motion upstairs to the above floor, this stairway is stylish, sophisticated, and simply oozes pizzazz. Light beechwood in tone, the staircase was entered into the Wood Awards 2015, and is a highlight of this home. The colour scheme is white, while a neutral cream floor tile matches effortlessly. To impart a little contrast, a dark feature wall has been painted, adding interest and depth to the design.
Moving around the staircase we are able to get a better view of its impressive and imposing form. A little like a twisted Slinky, this series of timber pieces add a gill-like breath of fresh air to the interior space. Next to the formal dining room, the dark feature wall is continued, adding a wonderful contrast within the space. As well as making a statement within the home, the stairs also impart a reflection upon the high gloss tiled floor below. This added depth is interesting, unique, and extremely attention-grabbing!
Timber is a main element seen throughout the design of the home. It features as a building material, and also as furniture for the many living spaces. Here in the kitchen and family living areas, we see timber joinery utilised as the joinery, as well as the dinner table. Different tones of timber are also incorporated. The kitchen is a light hue, whereas the dark door is a deep and rich brown shade. Bi-fold doors bring a huge volume of light into the room, and add to the bright and hospitable space.
Taking a look at one final space before the end of our tour we see the internal stairway. This area is truly light, airy, and welcoming. Windows have been maximised throughout the home, but particularly in areas that normally receive little illumination. By increasing the brightness of these spaces, the different architectural details, lines, and forms can be observed. One large window features nine different panes, with a dark black hue working beautifully to contrast the neutral interior scheme.
If you liked that stylish British home, check out our other Ideabook: House with a Great Backside.