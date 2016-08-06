Your browser is out-of-date.

How to revamp your kitchen on a teeny tiny budget

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
We all know the importance of the kitchen. Yes, it is a work zone, and it is the space where we cook our food – meaning it has to be functional and clean. But it can also be a very active socialising spot, as well as a productive area where you can catch up on some office work (or keep an eye on the kids as they lose themselves in a bit of homework). 

But like all spaces in the house, the kitchen also needs to flaunt a certain look and style – and the right décor and furniture touches are the only ways you will achieve that certain look. 

Fortunately, homify has done some research for you, coming up with some very stylish ideas for your kitchen while also keeping a little thing called “budget” in mind. Thus, sit back, and feel those inspiration levels rise…

1. More storage options

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Functionality is key in your culinary space – and the last thing you want is a cluttered look. 

Thus, treat your kitchen to some storage that can also double up as a form of décor, as shown in our stylish example above. That open-door cabinet flaunts a very rich look of raw wood, fitting in perfectly with the golden hues of the wall.

2. Some natural light

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Allowing more natural light to flow into your room means you’ll be using less artificial kitchen lighting (which will definitely show on your energy bill). 

But installing windows, glass doors, or even skylights doesn’t have to be a costly exercise; contact a professional in the construction/design industry to see what your options are.

homify hint: Invest in some soft dimming lights for your kitchen. Not only will this lower your electricity usage, but will also help to set the right mood for that romantic dinner you’re planning.

3. Make use of nature

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

The easiest and quickest way to spruce up your kitchen – or any room? Bring in flowers and plants, which will introduce a bit of colour and freshness without being too overwhelming or expensive. 

Just imagine the fun in picking out which flowers (and colours) will go most strikingly with those kitchen tones…

4. Bring in some trendy pieces

Home Accessories, rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

“Modern” doesn’t have to mean “expensive” – that new toaster you’ve been eyeing won’t necessarily break the bank, but it can make a rather big difference to your countertop surface. 

Likewise, if you’d rather go more vintage than contemporary, feel free to add some retro touches, like a quirky little coffee maker.

5. Have fun with colours

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

If your kitchen could do with some cheerful colour and pattern, then ceramic tiling (a cost-effective choice that’s also quite easy to install) might be the answer. Just see how magical the backsplash and upper walls in our example above look thanks to those jovial new tiles.  

Which colours and patterns would look simply striking in your kitchen?

6. Focus on the little details

Tea Towels Zoe Attwell
Zoe Attwell

Tea Towels

Zoe Attwell
Zoe Attwell
Zoe Attwell

It’s the little things that count; thus, focus on those small details (the wonderful thing is that ‘small’ is almost always inexpensive). 

Zhoosh up the existing accessories in your kitchen for a fun new look: bring in some new colours and patterns via textiles, or flaunt those vintage china plates on that new floating shelf that our first tip inspired you to add.

7. Add some cosiness

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is important that your kitchen be cosy as well as functional. And a good dose of soft fabrics will really make that kitchen feel more homely. 

A plush little area rug will also make a world of difference in those spots where you tend to linger, such as in front of the sink or stove. But cosiness and charm can also be achieved with curtains or blinds, as well as some fluffy cushions on those stools/chairs. 

Check out these: 7 Home Cleaning Tricks That Will Change Your Life.

This British House is a Masterpiece!
Which of our tips will you be trying out in your kitchen?

