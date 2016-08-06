How to revamp your kitchen on a teeny tiny budget

We all know the importance of the kitchen. Yes, it is a work zone, and it is the space where we cook our food – meaning it has to be functional and clean. But it can also be a very active socialising spot, as well as a productive area where you can catch up on some office work (or keep an eye on the kids as they lose themselves in a bit of homework).

But like all spaces in the house, the kitchen also needs to flaunt a certain look and style – and the right décor and furniture touches are the only ways you will achieve that certain look.

Fortunately, homify has done some research for you, coming up with some very stylish ideas for your kitchen while also keeping a little thing called “budget” in mind. Thus, sit back, and feel those inspiration levels rise…