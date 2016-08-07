Brilliant barbecues to boost your back garden

The sun is out, the weather is fine, and the friends are all free. You know what that means: it’s the perfect occasion for a barbecue!

There is nothing quite like the sensation of gathering around an open fire to catch up on some good times and hearty laughter. And whether it’s a scrumptious steak, seafood, or just good old veggies that are being grilled, the food section is really only part of the whole barbecue event – although a delicious one, we might add.

So, to get you in the mood for some outdoor socialising, we have gathered six ideas that are sure to put you in the mood for firing up a grill. Let’s get started!