Brilliant barbecues to boost your back garden

The sun is out, the weather is fine, and the friends are all free. You know what that means: it’s the perfect occasion for a barbecue!
There is nothing quite like the sensation of gathering around an open fire to catch up on some good times and hearty laughter. And whether it’s a scrumptious steak, seafood, or just good old veggies that are being grilled, the food section is really only part of the whole barbecue event – although a delicious one, we might add.
So, to get you in the mood for some outdoor socialising, we have gathered six ideas that are sure to put you in the mood for firing up a grill. Let’s get started!
If “sleek” and “cutting edge” is on top of your must-have list for outdoor events, then look no further than this wall-mounted model. Those cast iron surfaces not only look spectacular, but can help you get the job done in style.
After all, you want to look good while grilling up that steak, don’t you?
Now this is really something remarkable: a layout that flaunts all the necessities to qualify as a second kitchen – and all of this in a deliciously raw and rustic look.
With this beauty on that covered terrace, you can continue cooking your favourite dishes all year round, regardless of what that sun is up to. That's we call outdoor living!
This multifunctional design is pure perfection at teaching us how to incorporate relaxation and comfort into that barbecue space.
While that grill is sizzling with delight, the guests (and you) will be mesmerised by the dancing flames in the firebox. Won’t this model make for an outdoor event that is just so much more cosy and comfortable – and super stylish, of course?
Even though fire has not changed since it was first discovered many moons ago, we have – and also the way we use and display it. Because of that, different structures have seen the light of day, each more unique and impressive than the ones before.
Take this brick beauty, for example: select surfaces of exposed brick add some interesting texture, contrasting most impressively with the lush greens of the garden setting.
And the fact that it has more than ample space for dish prepping and firewood storage is just icing on the cake.
If your garden is smaller, or you prefer a more basic look and feel, then this brick-and-tile structure could be perfection. It’s practical, has sufficient cooking space, plus cleaning it involves nothing more than a mere wipe down.
We understand if you love the rustic style, but we also share in your desire not to go too old school when it comes to barbecuing. So then, let’s combine the latest technology with a splendid rustic setting: a barbecue body in stainless steel, flaunting a fabulous and ultra modern shape, combining (or should that be ‘contrasting’?) beautifully with the exposed brick.
Alluring? Inspiring? Our thoughts exactly…