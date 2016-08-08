Things you should get rid of from home

We here on homify are not fans of the cluttered look, which means we have an abundance of ways to help clear out messy areas and make them more spacious and elegant. But having said that, there is only so much we can do from our side for a hardcore hoarder who stocks up on each and every thing at home.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, it would seem that certain things tend to stockpile on their own, leading to yet another de-cluttering exercise on your side.
But don’t fret, homify is here with another stylish solution – we have gathered eight household items which you can toss right now, saving you heaps of storage space and helping you remove that cluttered chaos at home.
What could be easier?
Let’s get started…
Swoop into that kitchen and pantry immediately and start searching for expired items. Check out your cabinets and drawers and get rid of all spices, sauces, and anything else that is past their ‘best before’ date.
That coffee machine, your new TV, those wineglasses you received for your birthday… these all came in boxes, which you are undoubtedly storing somewhere should you ever need them. Here is a hint: you won’t. Thus, to stop yourself from hoarding a useless and empty box another minute, get rid of all of them.
Remember to check under your bed and in the back of closets for any you may have forgotten about.
Chipped plates and mugs are of no use to anybody, and contrary to what you may have heard, they do not complement a shabby chic space.
Get rid of all broken or chipped elements, treat yourself to a new set, and continue enjoying your stylish lifestyle.
From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.
Shoes are undeniably one of the most stocked-up pieces in any home – no wonder so many of us struggle with cluttered spaces.
Do you happen to have a few pairs of the same shoe in various states of disrepair? Then it’s time to indulge in a decent cleaning out of your closet. Throw out all shoes you have not worn in the last 6 months. That is bound to make a difference to your (lack of) space.
Somewhere out there is another person who will get much more use out of that shirt/jacket/pair of trousers you have not worn since last year. Along with your shoe collection, be sure to do a stock take of your clothes as well and send them along to the goodwill shop/charity. Your closet/wardrobe will most definitely thank you for the new space.
homify hint: An old but good trick is to turn all of your hangers to face in the opposite direction, and then switch the relevant ones around whenever you wear that particular item of clothing. This way you can see which items you are wearing frequently, and which ones are eating up valuable closet space.
Virtually any film or series can be watched via some online subscription service these days, cancelling out the need for drawers and drawers of DVDs.
So, unless you are a movie buff who regularly watches all of your DVDs (and takes pride in seeing them displayed on that shelf), then you can really start getting rid of movies you no longer watch or have forgotten about.
Instead of stocking up on book after book and seeing your study or living room getting more cluttered, rather keep the ones you actually enjoyed (and will read again), and toss the others. Doing this will free up more room for new favourites.
homify hint: You know what they say about one person’s trash. Second-hand book shops, libraries, and schools are often happy to receive donated books.
Chances are great that if you were to dig deep into that bathroom storage, you would find expired medication, old lotions, and lots of other goodies you no longer use. Free up some space immediately by throwing these out – pay attention to used razors, empty containers, and expired makeup.
Expecting company? Better make sure that guest bathroom is up to scratch by taking a look at the: Essentials For Your Guest Bathroom.