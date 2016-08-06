Your browser is out-of-date.

33 unique ways to use concrete stylishly in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

If you thought that concrete was just grey, dull and uninspiring, prepare to have your mind blown!

Far more refined and stylish than you ever thought possible, concrete is frequently being used in place of traditional garden furniture and even inside the house as a contemporary take on architectural structures, such as staircases.

Take a look at some of these amazing examples of concrete use and see if you might be tempted to embrace a little hardcore!

1. Wow! Look at those stairs…

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

2. Who needs normal furniture?

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

3. We'd love one of these in our garden!

SAN MARINO I BH, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Eclectic style houses White
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

4. Never has a bookcases looked so chic

Repisas Frank, MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO HouseholdAccessories & decoration
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO

MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO

5. Who knew concrete could look so good?

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

6. Perfect for planters!

Macetas Concreto, EN.CONCRETO EN.CONCRETO HouseholdPlants & accessories
EN.CONCRETO

EN.CONCRETO
EN.CONCRETO
EN.CONCRETO

7. What a simple but stylish table top

Mesa Carlota, MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO HouseholdAccessories & decoration
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO

MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO

8. With the wheels, this could go in any room

Betonmöbel, Betonkombinat Betonkombinat Living roomSide tables & trays
Betonkombinat

Betonkombinat
Betonkombinat
Betonkombinat

9. Bathroom storage has never been simpler

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

10. Funky shapes are no problem for concrete

SAN MARINO I BH, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Eclectic style houses White
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

11. Polished concrete is ideal for living room tables

homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. You'd never go back to flat-pack storage after this!

Concrete Square Wood / Sideboard-Couchtisch-Bank, formdimensionen formdimensionen Living roomCupboards & sideboards
formdimensionen

formdimensionen
formdimensionen
formdimensionen

13. Sturdy and sleek!

Betonmöbel, Betonkombinat Betonkombinat KitchenCabinets & shelves
Betonkombinat

Betonkombinat
Betonkombinat
Betonkombinat

14. This wine rack is so unique

Cava, MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO HouseholdAccessories & decoration
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO

MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO
MDC MUEBLES DE CONCRETO

15. Concrete for a decorative bar? Yes, please!

SAN MARINO I BH, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Eclectic style houses Marble Grey
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

16. You can't say this house lacks style

House of Kami, 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ Modern houses Reinforced concrete Grey
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

House of Kami

一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

17. Even en masse, concrete can look inviting

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style garage/shed
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

18. Lit well, this interior is so contemporary

吉川の家 / House in Yoshikawa, 庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES 庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES Modern rooms
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&amp;ASSOCIATES

庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&amp;ASSOCIATES
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES

19. Hygienic and gorgeous, this worktop is everything

Raw Concrete Loft Kitchen Concrete LCDA Modern kitchen Concrete Grey
Concrete LCDA

Raw Concrete Loft Kitchen

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

20. What an effortlessly beautiful bathroom!

Under the Large Roof, Atelier HARETOKE Co., Ltd. Atelier HARETOKE Co., Ltd. Modern bathroom
Atelier HARETOKE Co., Ltd.

Atelier HARETOKE Co., Ltd.
Atelier HARETOKE Co., Ltd.
Atelier HARETOKE Co., Ltd.

21. Concrete really suits boxy architecture

立体一室住居, STUDIO POH STUDIO POH Modern living room
STUDIO POH

STUDIO POH
STUDIO POH
STUDIO POH

22. With wood, concrete looks so organic

立体一室住居, STUDIO POH STUDIO POH Modern living room
STUDIO POH

STUDIO POH
STUDIO POH
STUDIO POH

23. Rustic homes can make it work too

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

24. Though plain, concrete makes a great feature wall

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern living room
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

25. Perfect finishes aren't necessary

Products, Viva Lagoon Ltd Viva Lagoon Ltd Modern dining room
Viva Lagoon Ltd

Products

Viva Lagoon Ltd
Viva Lagoon Ltd
Viva Lagoon Ltd

26. Gorgeous windows pair well with concrete walls

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. The modernity here is striking!

Concrete Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
D-Max Photography

Concrete Stairs

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

28. Glass and concrete are a match made in heaven

Vilters | Schweiz, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

29. Wood-imprinted concrete is an amazing material

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Don't forget that you can paint concrete!

Ten House, Taller ADC Architecture Office Taller ADC Architecture Office Minimalist houses
Taller ADC Architecture Office

Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office

31. External façades look spectacular left as bare concrete

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern houses
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

32. Integrated plant holders are no stumbling block

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

33. Concrete has a natural warmth to it!

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

For more amazing concrete inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 concrete worktops that would redefine your kitchen.

19 cheap and simple home improvement ideas
Is your opinion of concrete still set in stone?

