From Nothing Came a Dream Home

From a vast and uninspiring patch of earth, a simply breathtaking contemporary structure has sprung. With dramatic floating roofs, extensive glazing and a three storey home design, you certainly can’t think of this as just an average new build.
Let’s take a closer look and see exactly what all the fuss is about…
PS) We think you'll agree that it is fully justified!
It’s great to see that this plot, which was clearly full of potential, was snapped up by people with some fabulous vision.
The team of architects that were drafted in to design and oversee the build of a new structure must have obviously been able to identify the inherent possibilities too. Building on a dramatic scale, we can’t wait to see how this house turned out!
What a surprise it is that such a large and dramatic home, with undoubtedly modern aesthetics, can simply nestle itself into the landscape so seamlessly.
The neutral tones and fabulous glazing have helped to almost camouflage this building into the background and we can now drink in the full majesty of those floating roofs! Stunning and different, we can’t wait to see more.
Moving up closer to the house, you can really appreciate the fine details, like how incredible the wood cladding looks and how effortlessly it helps the house to blend in with the garden.
Despite the impressive proportions, a neutral palette helps keep the whole building feeling a little more organic, whilst all that glass reflects the location beautifully.
What a sight to be greeted by when you walk into this impressive home. There is no end of natural light pouring in, which has left the space feeling warm and calm.
We're always in love with open plan kitchen/living room set ups, as they feel so much more sociable than separate rooms. Could you ever have enough sofas to fill this space though?
There’s no point in building yourself an incredible home and transforming a muddy plot if you’re not going to enjoy the perks of total free reign when it comes to decorating.
This landing, complete with dramatic staircase and beautiful crystal light fixture, is an amazing addition that never lets you forget just how much this home has transformed the plot of land. It simultaneously looks elegant and over the top which, in a dream home (and this clearly is) just works. We think it’s absolutely fantastic!
