13 Mistakes That All Gardeners Make

press profile homify press profile homify
Stylish Landscape with Chill-Out Area, Borrowed Space Borrowed Space Modern garden
We aren’t all ‘born to the soil’, so it comes as no surprise that many of us are making silly little mistakes in our gardens.

We want to help you rectify them, so have drawn up a list of the most common blunders that can stop yourself from making from now on. You don’t have to be an professional to get on board with these gardening tips, so take a look and see which pitfalls you can avoid in the future!

1. Don't just focus on funky fire pits and gorgeous furniture, as not preparing your flowers beds will leave your saplings with nowhere to go

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
2. Forgetting to find out the pH levels of your soil will mean certain plants simply won’t grow

Buxus Spheres and Hydrangea Gardenplan Design Modern garden White Planting,Buxus,White gravel
3. Not knowing when to stop with the water could kill off delicate blooms

Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist style garden
4. Forgetting to water thirsty plants will result in devastation

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden raised beds,sleepers
5. Not giving sun-loving plants enough light will stunt their growth

​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony. Railing London Ltd Modern garden
6. Failing to pay attention to planting seasons could result in empty beds. This is especially pertinent for fruits and veggies!

Modern Family Garden Borrowed Space Modern garden lawn,modern,contempoary,pergola,raised border,wall,concrete,paving,render
7. Forgetting to prune will prevent vibrant new growth

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
8. Not thinking about your pest control could mean that bugs and nasties decimate new plants

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
9. Overlooking the impact of weed killer could mean that everything in your garden dies

Circular lawns and timber posts support ropes on to which roses and clematis will climb Unique Landscapes Country style garden timber posts,rope,lawn,circular lawn,traditional planting,country garden
10. Not paying attention to the growth rate of plants could lead to you being overrun

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
11. Certain plants are bought as ‘sterile’, meaning they will never bear fruit, so be sure to check if you need more than one

Country Cottage Garden Bandon Interior Design Country style garden cottage garden,country garden,patio,pots and plants,terracotta pots,shrubs,garden border
12. Harmful pesticides could deter helpful visitors, such as bees, meaning that your garden won’t bloom in spring

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
13. Planting trees too close to your house could result in serious problems, such as foundation damage, years later. A costly error!

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
For more gardening inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Lovely Little Gardens You Can Easily Copy.

Have we helped solve any of your gardening woes?

