13 Mistakes That All Gardeners Make

We aren’t all ‘born to the soil’, so it comes as no surprise that many of us are making silly little mistakes in our gardens.
We want to help you rectify them, so have drawn up a list of the most common blunders that can stop yourself from making from now on. You don’t have to be an professional to get on board with these gardening tips, so take a look and see which pitfalls you can avoid in the future!
For more gardening inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Lovely Little Gardens You Can Easily Copy.