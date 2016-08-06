This British House is a Masterpiece!

Astoundingly modern and as eye-catching as can be, today’s home might only be a rendering but it still shows the vast potential and excitement that modern home design has to offer.
Cubist in style and audacious in design, we think the way that the interior explores and enjoys a relationship with the grounds will astound you and have you calling an architect to try and come up with something similar. This is truly the very cutting edge of contemporary design and if this is the future, we can't wait to get there!
From here, you'd be forgiven for wondering exactly what this building is. It really could be anything, couldn't it? From an ultra luxe home to a swish office complex or even a modern swimming baths!
The mix of stark, angular lines, combined with white render, stone support walls and even a traditional red brick exterior garden wall, all comes together so effortlessly.
From one angle this house could be thought of as rather modest, what with the stacked box design. However, swing around to enjoy a bird's eye view of what this property will become and you soon see just how vast it is.
Boasting an L-shaped layout allows for a sizeable private courtyard garden, but just wait until you see how it relates to the interior…
This is a view that we could never get bored with. Including a fabulous upper viewing gallery in this house is a stroke of genius, as it allows you to take in the full majesty of the lower open plan space, as well as the beautiful garden.
With handy built-in storage also proposed in the design, though the layout feels minimal, thought has been given as to how this will be a usable and liveable space.
We know we called this a courtyard garden but, in stature, it's anything but! Large and easy to maintain, the lawn will be bordered by chic contemporary paths that allow for patio furniture to be placed in the most prominent positions.
We feel there's also potential for a pool here but by keeping the space wonderfully understated, it prevents gorgeous becoming gaudy.
We told you that the interior and exterior spaces relate to each other in a special way. Well, here is the proof! The entire side wall simply slides away to open the main body of the property up into the garden and this happens the whole way along.
Just imagine being able to interact with people in the garden, kitchen and living room from anywhere on the grounds. This is open plan living taken to whole new extremes and we are enormous fans!
