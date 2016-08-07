Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 weather-beating ways to save your garden party

press profile homify press profile homify
Garden Furniture, Lothian Design Lothian Design GardenFurniture
Loading admin actions …

If there's one thing you can rely on in the UK, it's that the weather can change at the drop of a hat. What started out as a sunny autumn day, can soon become a washout.

But don't think that you have to delay a friends and family gathering! By selecting some appropriate rain cover for your garden, you can enjoy even the wettest of days.

Take a look at some of our favourite suggestions!

1. Never worry about rain again

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room,barbecue
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation.

homify
homify
homify

With a specially built barbecue terrace.

2. If you prefer a rustic feel

Exposed Braai The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

Exposed Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

A wooden lean to is a great idea.

3. Patios can be weatherproof

Garden furniture Lothian Design GardenFurniture
Lothian Design

Garden furniture

Lothian Design
Lothian Design
Lothian Design

With a stretched canvas awning!

4. Permanent structures look great

Virginia Water , Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Virginia Water

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

And offer year round dining opportunities.

5. For a casual hang out

Rattan Garden Cabana, Weatherproof Wicker Shade Room and Sun Loungers Ingarden Ltd GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan Garden Cabana, Weatherproof Wicker Shade Room and Sun Loungers

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

A cosy day bed could be just the ticket.

6. Erect a terrace cover

Garden Leisure, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Garden Leisure

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

To prevent the weather from dampening your dining.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Electronic awnings

Patio Awning Installation in Cheshire. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace patio,awning,terrace,canopy,garden,alfresco,shading
homify

Patio Awning Installation in Cheshire.

homify
homify
homify

Offer quick cover when the heavens open.

8. Parasols

Hangman Valley Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Uptic Studios

Hangman Valley Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

A classic garden addition for a reason.

9. Pool parties can go on forever

Sonnensegel und textile Architektur. Erleben Sie ein völlig neues Raumgefühl mit unseren Sonnensegelkonzepten (wasserdicht, individuell, sturmsicher und schneefest). , aeronautec GmbH aeronautec GmbH Modern balcony, veranda & terrace White
aeronautec GmbH

aeronautec GmbH
aeronautec GmbH
aeronautec GmbH

With an arty cover like this in place!

10. If you plan to entertain regularly

Villa, GRNT3D GRNT3D Classic style garden
GRNT3D

GRNT3D
GRNT3D
GRNT3D

What could be nicer than a party annex?

11. For something a little different

homify Scandinavian style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't just opt for regular summerhouses.

12. Traditional gardens can still enjoy rain cover

Victorian Gazebo, AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ. AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ. GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.

AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.
AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.
AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.

With a pretty painted gazebo like this.

13. The ultimate organic cover

Gazebo Piscina, Moreno Donati Moreno Donati GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Moreno Donati

Moreno Donati
Moreno Donati
Moreno Donati

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 cunning ideas to make your garden stand out.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Easy DIY Ideas to Expert Home Décor Tips
Which of our suggestions brightened up your day?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks