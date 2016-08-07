Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 Essential Room Renovations

press profile homify press profile homify
HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Loading admin actions …

Everybody loves a good makeover story and, when it comes to houses and the rooms we use the most (such as the kitchen), we're no different! There must be an innate desire to not only look at something depressing, but also come back to see what it became.

Maybe we all loved the ugly duckling story as children, or perhaps we can’t help rooting for an underdog but, either way, today’s projects were all underdogs in their own way. Unloved, unusable and uninspiring, these essential spaces were totally transformed thanks to fantastic interior designers.

Come with us as we explore the power of good home improvement choices!

Bathroom Before: We don’t get it

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Good grief, this isn’t a space we would be willing to use. Overbearing and not looking all that hygienic, we'll steer clear, thanks!

Bathroom After: Now we see it

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a difference turning your back on décor of the past can have!

Gone is the dark colour that shrunk the space beyond reason and in its place, this lovely, light and happy spot now stands. That shower is also great.

Kitchen Before: Where are the appliances?

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

Are we sure this is a kitchen picture? What you can’t see is that the kitchen is found through the open door, but it's a tiny galley set up and isn’t functioning as it should.

This room could also use some help, as that dark wood looks awful.

Kitchen After: Peekaboo!

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist kitchen
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

What a way to open up a room, offer a vastly more practical kitchen and inject a huge dose of style into a decorating scheme.

Paler wood, bright white walls and this open interface with the rest of the room is inspired!

Living Room Before: What can you say?

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

We’ll tell you what you can say; this room is dull and boring!

Cream walls, bad doors and a poor carpet choice make what could be a lovely space so drab. Urgh, it’s depressing us.

Living Room After: Lost for words

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 Eclectic style living room White
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

Now this is what you call a transformed living room! The retro touches, such as the Danish sofa, are amazing, while the parquet floor, natural tones and new transition through to an adjoining room all look fantastic.

We’ll take two of these, please!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Bedroom Before: Not for us

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

We don’t need to overstate anything here. This room is a shocking display of miserable choices and bad styling. It has no discernible joy or beauty and is plain awful.

Bedroom After: Try keeping us out!

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

We took a minute to make sure this was actually the same room. Elegant, bright and beautifully finished, it really goes to show what a huge difference some good choices can make!

For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Family Kitchen SOS!

13 weather-beating ways to save your garden party
Are you thinking about a renovation project in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks