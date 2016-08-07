4 Essential Room Renovations

Everybody loves a good makeover story and, when it comes to houses and the rooms we use the most (such as the kitchen), we're no different! There must be an innate desire to not only look at something depressing, but also come back to see what it became.
Maybe we all loved the ugly duckling story as children, or perhaps we can’t help rooting for an underdog but, either way, today’s projects were all underdogs in their own way. Unloved, unusable and uninspiring, these essential spaces were totally transformed thanks to fantastic interior designers.
Come with us as we explore the power of good home improvement choices!
Good grief, this isn’t a space we would be willing to use. Overbearing and not looking all that hygienic, we'll steer clear, thanks!
What a difference turning your back on décor of the past can have!
Gone is the dark colour that shrunk the space beyond reason and in its place, this lovely, light and happy spot now stands. That shower is also great.
Are we sure this is a kitchen picture? What you can’t see is that the kitchen is found through the open door, but it's a tiny galley set up and isn’t functioning as it should.
This room could also use some help, as that dark wood looks awful.
What a way to open up a room, offer a vastly more practical kitchen and inject a huge dose of style into a decorating scheme.
Paler wood, bright white walls and this open interface with the rest of the room is inspired!
We’ll tell you what you can say; this room is dull and boring!
Cream walls, bad doors and a poor carpet choice make what could be a lovely space so drab. Urgh, it’s depressing us.
Now this is what you call a transformed living room! The retro touches, such as the Danish sofa, are amazing, while the parquet floor, natural tones and new transition through to an adjoining room all look fantastic.
We’ll take two of these, please!
We don’t need to overstate anything here. This room is a shocking display of miserable choices and bad styling. It has no discernible joy or beauty and is plain awful.
We took a minute to make sure this was actually the same room. Elegant, bright and beautifully finished, it really goes to show what a huge difference some good choices can make!
