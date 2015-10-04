The Eccentric Home

Upon entering the residence, we find ourselves in a hallway that leads to the homes main communal zone and to the owners private workshop beyond. Working from home was a critical aspect of the new home, however the workshop needed to be isolated from the rest of the house to ensure productive work, but still well connected so that working and living times could occur quickly and fluidly.

Since the hallway is closed off from the open space, it is one place where raw materials have been used to bring an interesting design element. Just in this image you'll notice exposed brick, gorgeously stained timber and stone flooring.