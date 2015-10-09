Windows are a necessary part of a home that are often overlooked and thought of as just a basic function and addition to allow light and air into a home. But in actual fact, windows are so much more! Add unique green windows to a home to bring in personality, style, and eye catching design. This bold colour can turn a home from ordinary to wow. There's so many shades and style options available. Here are ten unique green windows that will surely leave a lasting impression.
This bold turquoise door features two windows that add a lot of charm to this home. The windows are identical, small and square and are set at the top of the door. These windows add a nice little bonus touch so style to this bright door. The windows, along with the door, create a bold look that add a lot of personality to this home. As this is the first introduction to the home, guests will surely be excited to see what's waiting for them inside.
This unique green window provides added flavour to the exterior of this home. The shade is a pretty sea green colour that adds just the right amount of charm. The window itself is quite large, taking up half the size of this door. This top window opens outward so more light can shine into the home as well as fresh air. This large and in charge window unit will surely be memorable for any guests, and will be a great expression of personality for the home owner.
The turquoise green windows here look great against the pink exterior of the home. One may not think to pair these two colours together but the designer made a wise choice and has created a very unique look. The turquoise shade brings in a fun, tropical feel to the home, as if this home alone is on a tropical island in the Caribbean. The multiple windows also adds a sense of continuity as they are all shaped and fashioned the same way, unlike the windows in the neighboring homes. For a tropical look, try these unique green windows.
These sleek windows add a subtle touch of colour to this home as the glass has a slight green tint. The entire front face of this home is comprised of windows, which looks really modern. The structure of the home is white, so the slight green tint is a nice touch of subtle colour and also stands out even more. These chic windows are from floor to ceiling and not only provide super hip design, but provide great natural light. For a modern home, these unique green windows are a winner.
This double door, unique green window has a very traditional look that feels very welcoming and inviting. The beautiful window features two long rectangle panels containing smaller square panels. The shade of green is an apple green, which is a bright, playful colour. Add fun, charming style by integrating this unique green window into a home.
Stained glass windows are definetly eye catching and attention grabbing and these are no different. The green colour of these stained glass windows creates a one of a kind look for this home. The windows consist of a geometric type design, using squares and circles to create a cool pattern. Stained glass windows create a really eclectic look, coupled with this colour a truly unique green window is created.
Shutters are such an interesting look themselves, set in a green colour they become truly unique. These dark green shutters add so much life and style to these windows, and the home itself. They create a charming look and a relaxed atmosphere. These unique green windows feel very inviting,as if one could walk right inside and be with the homeowner for hours, chatting about life over a nice cup of tea. To create a warm and eye catching look, go with these unique green windows.
Have fun with unique green windows by choosing a really bright, fun colour such as this lime green. The windows are closed shut, revealing a great design in the shutters that provides rich texture. This texture looks awesome against the white frame and smooth exterior of the home, providing great contrast. Finally, this bubbly colour really pops against the rest of the home and brings a great touch of personality to the exterior of this home.
Forest green is a strong, assertive colour, so why not integrate this shade in a unique green window? This eye catching colour really pops against the neutral exterior of the home. The window to the left has a thin green frame. The double door features two windows, large in size which will add great natural light into the home. Finally we see the upstairs window is closed shut, revealing beautiful forest green wood covering. This is a great shade that has surely created unique green windows and an unforgettable home.
These unique green windows add so much charm to this lovely home. The shade of green is a medium turquoise colour, not to bright and not to light. The top two windows are long and rectangular, providing much light for the interior of the home. The bottom window opens outward with two small doors, which gives the home a very sweet look. These windows also match the front door. Overall this sweet green colour creates a charming look against the stone and neutral colours of the home.
