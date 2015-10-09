These unique green windows add so much charm to this lovely home. The shade of green is a medium turquoise colour, not to bright and not to light. The top two windows are long and rectangular, providing much light for the interior of the home. The bottom window opens outward with two small doors, which gives the home a very sweet look. These windows also match the front door. Overall this sweet green colour creates a charming look against the stone and neutral colours of the home.

